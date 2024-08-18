Twitter
DNA Explainer: What is MUDA land scam case in which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to face prosecution

The allegations centre around the MUDA and claims of malpractices surrounding land allotments.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 07:30 AM IST

DNA Explainer: What is MUDA land scam case in which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to face prosecution
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faces a big challenge as the Governor has sanctioned his prosecution in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case. Over the alleged land scam, the BJP has been campaigning against the Chief Minister and his administration and calling for his resignation. All accusations made against Siddaramaiah and wife BM Parvathi have been refuted.

About MUDA scam

The alleged MUDA scam involves the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in which prime land has been exchanged for less valuable land in a rural area.
 
Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi Siddaramaiah is said to have benefited from irregularities when MUDA purchased her 3-acre site in Kesare village, Mysuru, in 2021. It appears that this was done in exchange for the distribution of more valuable plots in the affluent Vijayanagar neighbourhood of Mysuru. Some who disagree claim that these new plots are worth significantly more on the market than the land she initially owned.

In his affidavit for the 2023 Assembly election, Abraham—the president of the Karnataka Anti-Graft and Environmental Forum—formally claimed that Siddaramaiah had omitted to include his wife's land holdings.

Filing a complaint under many sections of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1950, the complaint claims that the omission was done "with his absolute knowledge and clearly with some ulterior motives," and it demands judicial action against the Chief Minister.

The Governor sent Siddaramaiah a show-cause notice on July 26 in an attempt to get an answer for the accusations. The Governor has already asked the Chief Secretary for information on the subject.

Abraham demanded the cancellation of the compensatory sites that were given to Parvathi in a document that he sent to the MUDA Commissioner at the beginning of August. Abraham claimed that "illegal manipulations and corrupt steps were taken" during the land allocation process.

Snehamayi Krishna, an activist, further complicated matters by filing a private criminal complaint against Siddaramaiah. The lawsuit alleged document falsification and misuse of power in relation to the MUDA land allotment. The permission of the Governor is also necessary for the prosecution of this complaint.

Siddaramaiah continues to assert his innocence and promises to fight the accusations both politically and legally in spite of the growing accusations and protests from opposition parties like the BJP and JD(S). He claims that all legal procedures were followed in allocating the land to his wife. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
