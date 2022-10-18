Explained: What is MSP? Centre hikes minimum support price of THESE crops; check new rates

Centre hikes minimum support price of six rabi crops. (file photo)

The Centre has hiked the minimum support price (MSP) for all mandated rabi crops for marketing season 2023-24 including wheat by Rs 110 and mustard by Rs 400 with an aim to boost the production and income of the farmers.

The decision has been taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CCEA has approved an increase in MSPs for six rabi crops for the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) and the 2023-24 marketing season.

What is minimum support price (MSP)?

MSP is the rate at which the government buys grain from farmers. Currently, the government fixes MSPs for 23 crops grown in both Kharif and rabi seasons.

Check new rates

Wheat - Rs 2,125, hiked by Rs 110 per quintal

Rapeseed and Mustard oil - Rs 5,450, hiked by Rs 110 per quintal

Barley - Rs 1,735, hiked by Rs 100 per quintal

Gram - Rs 5,335, hiked by Rs 105 per quintal

Lentil (Masur) - Rs 6,000, hiked by Rs 500 per quintal

Safflower - Rs 5,650, hiked by Rs 209 per quintal

READ | Explained: Why was Manish Sisodia questioned by CBI for over 9 hours

What are rabi crops?

Sowing of rabi (winter) crops begins in October, immediately after the harvest of kharif (summer) crops. Wheat and mustard are major rabi crops.