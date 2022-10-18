Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Explained: What is MSP? Centre hikes minimum support price of THESE crops; check new rates

Presently, the government fixes MSPs for 23 crops grown in both Kharif and rabi seasons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

Explained: What is MSP? Centre hikes minimum support price of THESE crops; check new rates
Centre hikes minimum support price of six rabi crops. (file photo)

The Centre has hiked the minimum support price (MSP) for all mandated rabi crops for marketing season 2023-24 including wheat by Rs 110 and mustard by Rs 400 with an aim to boost the production and income of the farmers.

The decision has been taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CCEA has approved an increase in MSPs for six rabi crops for the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) and the 2023-24 marketing season.

What is minimum support price (MSP)?

MSP is the rate at which the government buys grain from farmers. Currently, the government fixes MSPs for 23 crops grown in both Kharif and rabi seasons.

Check new rates 

Wheat - Rs 2,125, hiked by Rs 110 per quintal
Rapeseed and Mustard oil - Rs 5,450, hiked by Rs 110 per quintal
Barley - Rs 1,735, hiked by Rs 100 per quintal
Gram - Rs 5,335, hiked by Rs 105 per quintal
Lentil (Masur) - Rs 6,000, hiked by Rs 500 per quintal
Safflower - Rs 5,650, hiked by Rs 209 per quintal

READ | Explained: Why was Manish Sisodia questioned by CBI for over 9 hours

What are rabi crops?

Sowing of rabi (winter) crops begins in October, immediately after the harvest of kharif (summer) crops. Wheat and mustard are major rabi crops.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Tejasswi Prakash drops inside photos of boyfriend Karan Kundrra's birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai Airport to be shut for six hours on October 18, check timings here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.