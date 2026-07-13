What is Mission $500 Billion? India-US trade initiative in focus after talks hit a roadblock

India has refused a quick trade agreement with the United States, seeking a better deal after India-US talks failed after months of bilateral talks.

India has refused a quick trade agreement with the United States, seeking a better deal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government believes that the country has gained greater bargaining power through new trading partnerships, a stronger economy, eased economic risks and political gains at home, according to officials and analysts.

The development comes after the two countries failed to finalise an interim trade agreement during US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's visit to New Delhi ⁠in June after months of talks. There had been expectations from the parties regarding at least a limited deal.

Despite failing talks, the US Embassy in India announced, “Mission $500 Billion: Strengthening the US-India Economic Partnership.” According to the post made by the US Embassy in India, this investment mission aims to “deepen the trade ties” between New Delhi and Washington.

The India-US trade deal first announced ‘Mission $500 billion’ as part of the framework of the India-US trade deal, which was announced in February 2026.

What is Mission $500 billion?

Under this initiative, India and the US have pledged to increase bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. According to the fact sheet released by both governments at the start of this year, India has committed to purchase more American products and to buy over $500 billion across crucial sectors like energy, information and communication technology, coal, and more.

According to the US mission in India, there are four key objectives, which are -

-To promote job creation

-To reduce trade barriers

-To expand investments, and

-To deepen supply chain integration.

This announcement from the US government has come as India and the US work to finalise their trade deal. According to officials, 99 per cent of the talks have been completed.

Why India-US talks failed?

The talks hit a roadblock because the US did not fulfill New Delhi’s key demands, including a tariff advantage over competitors like China and assurances that no fresh US levies would be implemented after the agreement, Reuters reported citing an Indian government official.

“Our position is clear, we don't intend to rush into a deal that is not on favourable terms or compromise on red lines like ceding ground on agriculture,” the official said.