What is meant by breach of secrecy of voting? All you need to know

Amid the ongoing third phase voting in Uttar Pradesh, an FIR has been lodged against Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey under relevant sections for breach of secrecy of voting. Secrecy of ballot is the cornerstone of free and fair elections.

In a judgement, the Supreme Court of India had once mentioned that the choice of a voter should be free and the secret ballot system in a democracy ensures it. The principle of secrecy of ballots is an important postulate of constitutional democracy, the court had said.

Right to Secrecy is a central right of an elector to cast his vote without fear of reprisal, duress or coercion as per Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Protection of the elector's identity and affording secrecy is therefore integral to free and fair elections.

Why voting is done by secret?

This forestalls attempts to influence the voter by intimidation, blackmailing, and potential vote buying. This system is one means of achieving the goal of political privacy. Secret ballots are used in conjunction with various voting systems.

Can voter voluntarily waive the privilege of non-disclosure?

The privilege ends when the voter decides to waive the privilege and instead volunteers to disclose as to whom she had voted.

No one can prevent a voter from doing so. Nor can a complaint be entertained from anyone, Justice Khanna said while writing judgement.

The judgement came on an appeal against the Allahabad High Court decision setting aside the voting of a no-confidence motion.

What is the case?

The case was from a Zila Panchayat election in Uttar Pradesh in 2018.

The High Court found that some of the panchayat members had violated the rule of secrecy of ballot based on CCTV footage.

It concluded that they had either displayed the ballot papers or by their conduct revealed the manner in which they had voted.

The apex court referred to Section 28(8) of the Uttar Pradesh Kshettra Panchayat and Zila Panchayat Adhiniyam, 1961.

This provision states that a motion of no confidence shall be put to vote in the prescribed manner by secret ballot.

SC ordered a re-vote of the motion within the next two months. Justice Khanna, ordered voting be conducted by secret ballot system.