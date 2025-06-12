It was introduced in international radio communication by 1923, and was officially adopted in 1927 alongside the Morse code ''SOS''.

An Air India flight crashed in Meghani Nagar near Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat shortly after taking off on Thursday afternoon, Jun 12, 2025. The flight, a Boeing 78708 operating as flight AI171, was carrying 242 people, including two pilots and ten cabin crew members.

The aircraft took off from Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM IST. Within five minutes of takeoff, the pilot gave a MAYDAY call to the Air Traffic Control (ATC), but no response was given. Soon after, the plane lost control and crashed in Meghani Nagar, erupting in black smoke and fire.

What is a MAYDAY call

A MAYDAY call is the highest level of emergency alert used by pilots and sailors. The term comes from the French phrase ''m'aider,'' meaning ''help me.'' It is repeated three times to make it clear and give a signal for urgent help.

How it works

A MAYDAY call is repeated three times to the air control, declaring that the plane is in danger. The pilot then provides all the important information, such as, number of people aboard, what is going wrong, location, and plane name, for quick action.

The DGCA has sent an investigation team from Delhi to find out the cause of the crash. Officials have asked the public to stay away from the crash site while rescue and recovery efforts continue.