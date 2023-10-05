What is Mahadev Betting App case? Know about scam involving Ranbir Kapoor, Hina Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, other celebs

Here are all the details of the Mahadev betting app scam where Ranbir Kapoor, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi, and other celebrities.

The names of many Bollywood celebrities are being linked in the Mahadev betting scam case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summon to Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi.

What is Mahadev betting app case?

Mahadev app is allegedly run by Dubai-based Saurabh and Ravi Uppal. This app enables illegal betting on various online games like poker, card games, chance games, badminton, tennis, football, and cricket.

The operators allegedly earn a whopping Rs 200 crore every day.

Mahadev App: Operations

The operators post contact numbers on websites and ask people to play and make profits. The provided numbers can only be reached on WhatsApp. When a user reaches out to the given numbers, they are given two separate contact numbers.

One is for depositing money and getting points in user IDs used for betting, while the other is for contacting the website to cash out the points in the assigned IDs.

People behind Mahadev app scam

The company is owned by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who allegedly provide online platforms for illegal betting in different live games. These have been active for the last four years.

The company owners are from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and his Mahadev online book betting application has allegedly made around Rs 5,000 crore through the scam. Owners of the Mahadev online betting app are believed to have links in Pakistan as well as connections with local businessmen and hawala operations.

The investigation started when 28-year-old Sourabh Chandrakar held his extravagant wedding of Rs 250 crore in UAE. In the investigation, it was found that the investigators discovered the alleged hawala operations and their ties in the UAE and Pakistan.