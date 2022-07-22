What is lip-lock challenge? 8 Karnataka students booked by police after viral video

Lip-lock challenge: The Pandeshwara Women police station has registered the POCSO case. (File)

Mangaluru: The Karnataka police have registered a case under the POCSO Act against eight students for organising what they called a lip-lock challenge. The incident took place in a private flat in Karnataka's Mangaluru six months ago. The case was filed after a video of a boy kissing a schoolgirl in front of friends went viral. What is the lip-locked challenge?

The police said the students had hired a flat for two months. They took their girlfriends and played the truth-and-dare game. At the flat, they also played the lip-lock competition, the police said.

The viral video shows a college boy and a girl kissing each other on camera while those around them cheer loudly. The act was part of the lip-lock competition, the Mangaluru police said.

One of the boys in the group had shared the video on WhatsApp which came to the notice of their school. Some of the students have been suspended by the school.

Some accused students belong to a reputed college. The video has sparked concerns among parents. The police are also trying to verify if the students had taken drugs.

The Pandeshwara Women police station has registered the POCSO case. The police detained four students including the boy who had uploaded the video on WhatsApp.

One of the accused has gone abroad.

The students have been booked under Sections 376, 354, 354 (C) and 120 (B) of the IPC apart from POCSO.

One of the accused is a 17-year-old.

According to the news agency PTI, the eight boys sexually assaulted the two girls on different occasions at several places.

The police will question those involved. The investigation is on.

With inputs from IANS