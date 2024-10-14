Despite being jailed, Lawrence Bishnoi continues to control a powerful gang involved in high-profile crimes across India, raising concerns over his influence and connections.

Mumbai after decades of relative peace, is once again experiencing the fear of the underworld. The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been linked to several violent crimes in Punjab and Delhi, is now making its presence felt in India's financial capital. The city's underworld, which was once dominated by infamous gangsters like Dawood Ibrahim in the 1990s, saw a significant reduction in activity following a crackdown by law enforcement. However, the recent murder of a gym owner in South Delhi on September 12, allegedly connected to the Bishnoi gang, has rekindled memories of the gang wars that once gripped the city.

Unlike the underworld figures of the past who operated from abroad, Lawrence Bishnoi is running his gang from within India, even while being imprisoned. This sets him apart from gangsters like Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, and Chhota Rajan, who fled the country and continued their operations from overseas. Bishnoi, who has been in jail since 2012, has managed to run a well-organized criminal network despite being behind bars. He has been shifted between various jails, including Bathinda, Tihar, and currently Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is known for its violent tactics and widespread influence, extending across North India, including states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and now Maharashtra. The gang’s activities include extortion, smuggling, contract killings, and even targeting high-profile individuals. The gang has reportedly been involved in over 36 criminal cases over the last 12 years, with cases registered in several states. One of the most high-profile crimes attributed to the gang was the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022, for which Bishnoi’s associate, Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility.

The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique on October 12 further highlighted the gang's reach and audacity. Siddique was not just any ordinary target; he was a well-known politician, a three-time MLA, and was considered to have strong connections in Maharashtra's power circles. The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for his murder, marking yet another instance of the gang's involvement in high-profile crimes. The gang’s presence is not just limited to street crimes but extends to major criminal activities that have shaken the political and social fabric of the country.

One of the biggest questions that arise from Bishnoi's continued criminal activities is how he manages to operate so freely from within prison. Despite being incarcerated for over a decade and facing stringent charges under laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Bishnoi has maintained control over his gang. Reports suggest that he communicates with his associates through advanced methods like Voice over IP (VoIP) and "Dabba Calling," a technique used to make untraceable calls through illegal exchanges.

Bishnoi's criminal journey began early in his life. Born in 1993 in Ferozpur, Punjab, near the Pakistan border, he became involved in crime during his college days. He moved to Chandigarh in 2010 to attend DAV College and later joined Panjab University, where he met Goldy Brar, who would become a close associate. The duo's involvement in student politics marked the beginning of their criminal careers. Between 2010 and 2012, multiple cases, including attempts to murder, assault, and robbery, were registered against Bishnoi, and his notoriety grew rapidly.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is now believed to have more than 700 shooters operating across multiple states, with strong connections to international criminal networks as well. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in its chargesheet, compared Bishnoi’s gang to Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company, citing similar tactics such as drug trafficking, targeted killings, and extortion.

The ease with which Bishnoi has managed to continue his criminal activities while in jail raises serious questions about the role of prison authorities and the extent of his influence. It is suspected that Bishnoi’s network extends to prison officials and possibly beyond, allowing him to orchestrate crimes from behind bars with relative impunity. His strong alliances, including connections with pro-Khalistan groups, provide him with a "suraksha kavach" or protective shield, enabling him to remain a significant player in India's underworld despite his incarceration.

