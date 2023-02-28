What is IRCTC scam case? Know how Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav are linked to land for jobs scam

RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav (File photo)

There are some new developments in the IRCTC scam or the land for jobs scam in the Indian Railways after Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has summoned former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi in connection with the case.

Apart from Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, the Delhi Court has sent the summons in the case to 14 other accused, including Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti for March 15. Earlier, Lalu’s son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav were also linked to the case.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members were summoned by the Delhi court in the IRCTC land for jobs scam after CBI filed a chargesheet against them, naming multiple accused in the case. His son Tejashwi Yadav was also closely involved in the land for jobs scam case.

According to the CBI chargesheet filed in the IRCTC scam case, Lalu Yadav was allegedly involved in providing jobs in lieu of land when he was the railway minister. The case against Lalu and his family was closed by the Centre in 2021 but was opened once again in December 2022.

What is the IRCTC land for jobs scam?

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has an ongoing land for jobs scam inside the drapes after it was alleged that job appointments were made in the Indian Railways in exchange for land parcels gifted or sold to the Yadav family in Bihar when Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister.

The land for jobs scam gathered wind with Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. After the details of the case were uncovered, the CBI arrested Bhola Yadav, who used to be the officer on special duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad when he was the railway minister.

In the FIR filed against the Yadav family, it was alleged that several people were given Group D jobs in the Indian Railway in different zones located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur. In exchange for the jobs, the people had reportedly sold or gifted pieces of land to Lalu Yadav’s family.

The FIR further alleged that 1,05,292 sq. Ft. Land situated in Patna was acquired by the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav through five sale deeds and two gift deeds by those persons who were given jobs in the IRCTC, and the payment to the sellers was recorded in cash.

READ |} IRCTC scam case: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi summoned by Delhi court