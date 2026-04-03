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What is INS Aridhaman? India’s nuclear submarine, ‘symbol of power’ with capacity to carry larger payload, long range missiles

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday formally commissioned the indigenous nuclear-powered submarine INS Aridhaman into the Indian Navy, further strengthening India’s strategic maritime capabilities. The defence minister also inducted the frigate Taragiri in the city.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 03, 2026, 06:50 PM IST

What is INS Aridhaman? India’s nuclear submarine, ‘symbol of power’ with capacity to carry larger payload, long range missiles
INS Aridhaman
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday formally commissioned the indigenous nuclear-powered submarine INS Aridhaman into the Indian Navy, further strengthening India’s strategic maritime capabilities. The defence minister also inducted the frigate Taragiri in the city. 

What is INS Aridhaman? 

The INS Aridhaman is the third vessel of the Arihant class nuclear submarines being built for the Indian Navy under the Project ATV at Vishakhapatnam. In a cryptic post on X, Rajnath Singh said, “It's not just a word, it's a symbol of power. ‘Aridhaman’!” 

Aridhaman is part of India’s highly classified project to build and operate nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs). Its formal commission came will give Indian Navy an edge after its predecessors, INS Arihant (commissioned in 2016) and INS Arighaat (commissioned in August 2024) proved lethal for enemies. 

How powerful is INS Aridhaman? 

INS Aridhaman can fire nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles and is expected to boost India’s sea-based nuclear deterrence, improving both strike potential and survivability according to the country’s nuclear doctrine. This potential is also due to its capacity to carry longer-range missiles.  

Built under the Advanced Technology Vessel project at the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam, INS Aridhaman is designated as S4 or SSBN 82, Armyrecognition.com reported. 

Aridhaman is fueled by an 83 MW CLWR-B1 compact light water pressurised reactor made from the prototype naval reactor at Kalpakkam, driving a single shaft with a seven-blade propeller. According to reports, the missile and combat system of INS Aridhaman can carry a larger payload than the previous Arihant-class units, with eight vertical launch system (VLS) tubes in the raised hull section compared to four on INS Arihant and INS Arighaat. 

As per reports, the submarine was positioned around 2017 to 2018, and was launched quietly on November 21 or 23, 2021, and has been undergoing harbour acceptance and sea trials since 2022, with final weapon and reactor checks completed by mid-2025. 

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