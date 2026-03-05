FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
What is Indian connection to Iranian ship attacked off Sri Lanka by US Navy?

The recent US attack on Iran's IRIS Dena warship in the Indian Ocean is a significant development, marking a major naval incident in the region since World War II. The warship was hit while returning from the Indian Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN in Vishakhapatnam, February 2026. The attack has resulted in 87 deaths, with survivors being treated in Sri Lanka, and two Iranian warships seeking refuge in Colombo.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 12:09 PM IST

The recent US attack on Iran's IRIS Dena warship in the Indian Ocean is a significant development, marking a major naval incident in the region since World War II. The warship was hit while returning from the Indian Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN in Vishakhapatnam, February 2026. The attack has resulted in 87 deaths, with survivors being treated in Sri Lanka, and two Iranian warships seeking refuge in Colombo.

Given the incident's proximity to India's territorial waters and the warship's participation in an Indian Navy exercise, New Delhi needs to reassess its strategy and navigate the situation carefully. The Sri Lankan Navy and Air Force have initiated search and rescue efforts, complying with international laws. Despite Indian Defence sources said the incident falls within Sri Lanka’s assigned area of operation. “Any other Navy can only get involved if they seek assistance for the operation,” a source said.

The attack in the Indian Ocean suggests the conflict is now affecting India's backyard. With the India-US Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) signed in 2016, the recent incident may complicate India's position since the US expects partners to meet its expectations; India must tread carefully not to get indirectly involved in the conflict. Pakistan may join the conflict due to its security pact with Saudi Arabia.
It can create risks of disrupting sea lines of communication and maritime trade routes, affecting India's interests in a free and open region.
 

Meanwhile, an Iranian naval ship that was rarely deployed in the region, participated in diplomatic naval activities, including India's International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam, Feb 2026. It was sunk by a US submarine near Sri Lanka, in the Indian Ocean. It carried anti-ship missiles, naval guns, torpedoes, and had a helicopter landing pad. Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath confirmed that the rescued sailors are being brought to Karapitiya Hospital for medical attention.The rescue comes amidst the ongoing West Asia Conflict.

 

