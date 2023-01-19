What is ‘India: The Modi Question’, controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi?

File Photo

The United Kingdom’s national broadcaster British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is under fire for a new documentary series on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The documentary invited a scathing reaction from not just India but also back in the UK. Indian-origin British Prime Minister also distanced himself from the documentary saying that he did not agree with the “characterisation” of his Indian counterpart. The documentary was removed from select platforms after it sparked outrage and criticism by prominent Indian-origin UK citizens.

What is ‘India: The Modi Question’?

BBC’s ‘India: The Modi Question’ is a TV series on 2002 riots in Gujarat which occurred during PM Modi’s time as Chief Minister of the state. The two-part series aired on BBC Two. The series’ description says “A look at the tensions between Indian PM Narendra Modi and India’s Muslim minority, investigating claims about his role in 2002 riots that left over a thousand dead.”

As per the BBC, the series examines how “Narendra Modi’s premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India’s Muslim population” and “a series of controversial policies” implemented after the PM’s re-election in 2019 including “removal of Kashmir’s special status guaranteed under Article 370” and “a citizenship law that many said treated Muslims unfairly”, which “has been accompanied by reports of violent attacks on Muslims by Hindus”.

The BBC series has not been screen in India.

Reactions to the documentary

Reacting to the documentary on Thursday, the Indian External Affairs Ministry termed it a “propaganda piece” designed to peddle a “discredited narrative”. EAM spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible in the documentary. He also said that the controversial documentary “makes us wonder about purpose of this exercise and agenda behind it”.

Meanwhile, the UK PM Rishi Sunak defended PM Modi in the British Parliament, saying that he “doesn’t agree with the characterization” of the Indian PM in the BBC series. His remarks came after the documentary was raised in the parliament by Pakistan-origin MP Imran Hussain. Sunak said, “The UK government’s position on this has been clear and long-standing and hasn’t changed, of course, we don’t tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honourable gentleman has been put forward to.”

Prominent UK citizen Lord Rami Ranger said the “BBC caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians”, slamming the broadcaster for “biased” reporting. Several Indian origin people also slammed the BBC telling it to make a series on the 1943 Bengal famine that resulted in around three million people dying due to malnutrition or disease. One Twitter user suggested the BBC should name the series “UK: The Churchill Question”. Some users advised the BBC to focus on the UK’s issues with the country now trailing India in the list of the largest economies of the world.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)