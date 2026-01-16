What is indelible ink row? Rahul Gandhi accuses ECI of 'gaslighting citizens' amid BMC elections 2026 results, says, 'Vote chori is...'

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday has made strong allegation against Election Commission of gaslighting citizens over concerns about fading 'indelible ink'. What is indelible ink?

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday has made strong allegation against Election Commission amid the ongoing counting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Rahul Gandhi sharing an article from the Mumbai Mirror that highlighted voter concerns about fading 'indelible ink', alleged that EC has been 'gaslighting citizens.'

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "Election commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy. Vote Chori is an anti-national act."

This comes after several voters and the opposition leaders highlighted tthat the 'ink marks', which are marked after giving vote, could be wiped off easily, during the BMC election voting on Thursday. Election Commissioner stated that there will be a probe in connection with the 'indelible' ink row.

What is 'indelible' ink row?

Indelible refers to something that cannot be removed or washed out. During elections in India, Electoral ink also known as indelible ink is a semi-permanent ink or dye that is applied to the finger of voters (usually the index finger) during elections in order to prevent electoral fraud such as double voting. However, concerns were raised when videos of voters, politicians, and mediapersons wiping off the ‘indelible’ ink on their fingers using Acetone, were getting widely circulated on social media following high-stake BMC elections.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday alleged that the officials were using pens, markers to mark voters' fingers instead of indelible ink, which could be wiped off easily with sanitiser.

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare issues clarification

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare had clarified that the ink, made from silver nitrate, is the same as that used by the Election Commission of India. He said, "This has come to our notice that there is some confusion being created about the ink which is being put on the voters' fingers. I want to say that the ink being used to mark the fingers of voters is indelible ink, and it is the same ink which is used by the Election Commission of India in various elections.'

BMC elections results 2026

The vote counting of BMC election results in underway, and is set to be announced today. Early leads being reported from vote counting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections show the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance leading, and has crossed the 100 mark.

The recently concluded Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded a voter turnout of 52.94 per cent, according to the data released by the State Election Commissioner (SEC) today.

The elections for India's richest municipal corporations, which concluded on Thursday, were marred by allegations by the Shiv Sena (UBT)- MNS alliance, and subsequently refuted by the SEC.

The elections, which were conducted after a gap of eight years, marked a significant civic exercise for Mumbai. The previous BMC elections were held in 2017, while the term of the last elected mayor, Kishori Pednekar, ended in March 2022. With the completion of the polls, Mumbai is set to get a new mayor after nearly four years.

Out of the total 1,03,44,315 voters in the electoral roll, a total of 54,76,043 exercised their right to vote. In total numbers of voters, around 3.7 lakh men exercised their franchise compared to women. A total of 29,23,433 men voted across the 277 wards, 25,52,359 women, and 251 transgender electors also cast their votes.

The exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, with the Thackeray brothers finishing second and Congress and its allies failing to put up a strong show.

In the 2017 elections, the undivided Shiv Sena had secured 84 seats out of the total 227. While being in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party at that point, the alliance had secured the halfway mark of 114 seats, with the BJP winning 82 seats, as ANI reported.