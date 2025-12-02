What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani threat post Op Sindoor, it is capable of...

India has initiated the procurement of more Israeli Heron MK-II drones under emergency provisions invoked after Operation Sindoor. India began procuring Heron MK-II drones in 2021 under emergency powers following tensions along the LAC with China.

India has initiated the procurement of more Israeli Heron MK-II drones under emergency provisions invoked after Operation Sindoor, according to sources in the Israeli defence industry. Sources said discussions are also now underway to manufacture the advanced UAV in India -- a move that could eventually pave the way for full technology transfer and significantly deepen the Make in India footprint in the defence sector.

How India plans to procure Heron MK-II?

“All three branches have decided to purchase the MK-II, and we are very proud that the Navy has also decided,” a source told ANI. The sources declined to specify the number of drones the Navy plans to acquire but said the focus is now on manufacturing the MK-II in India through partnerships with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Elcom.

India began procuring Heron MK-II drones in 2021 under emergency powers following tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Four units were initially ordered--two for the Army and two for the Air Force--after it was clarified that the variant was the Heron MK-II and not the Heron TP.

“We are very aware of Make in India and are working closely with our local partners to ensure we meet those requirements,” an IAI official said. “One of our partners is HAL, and the other is Elcom. Our aim is to manufacture the systems in India, creating an Indian version of the Heron--not only the MK-II but other systems as well.”

IAI is also working to meet the Indigenous Content (IC) standards mandated for upcoming major tenders in the MALE UAV segment, which require 60 per cent local work and manufacturing. “We are aiming for that in any future project,” the official added.

What are Heron Drones?

Developed by IAI, the Heron MK-II is a medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle with a maximum take-off weight of 1,430 kg. It offers an endurance of 45 hours, a service ceiling of 35,000 ft, and a top speed of 150 knots.

Heron drones are primarily deployed for long-range surveillance on both the Chinese and Pakistani frontiers and have proven highly effective. In parallel, the Indian Air Force and the Ministry of Defence have been pursuing Project Cheetah to upgrade the surveillance and combat capabilities of the existing Heron fleet. India has also been inducting the more advanced Heron MK-II systems in recent years, equipped with satellite communication (SATCOM) that enables extended-range operations and longer missions.