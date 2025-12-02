FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Man who beheaded Indian motel owner Chandra Mouli in US won't get death penalty, here's why

Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism: 'Who the hell are you to think that...'

What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani threat post Op Sindoor, it is capable of...

Complaint registered against Ranveer Singh for mocking Kantara's Daivas: 'He should issue a public apology and...'

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi among 15 declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders, looted Rs 58,000 crore in bank frauds: Govt

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Mittal's Airtel, Vi hail DoT order on 90-day SIM deadline to WhatsApp, Telegram and others, say 'such continuous linkage...'

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025: 11,727 candidates cleared, check marks/cut-off, schedule information at direct link here

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 4: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's romantic drama passes the Monday test, earns Rs...

Dharmendra's personal favourite film was not Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Apne; but this movie that also had Hema Malini

Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD at 15, aims to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Man who beheaded Indian motel owner Chandra Mouli in US won't get death penalty, here's why

Man who beheaded Indian motel owner in US won't get death penalty

Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism: 'Who the hell are you to think that...'

Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism

What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani threat post Op Sindoor, it is capable of...

What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani thr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru

HomeIndia

INDIA

What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani threat post Op Sindoor, it is capable of...

India has initiated the procurement of more Israeli Heron MK-II drones under emergency provisions invoked after Operation Sindoor. India began procuring Heron MK-II drones in 2021 under emergency powers following tensions along the LAC with China.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 12:20 AM IST

What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani threat post Op Sindoor, it is capable of...
India has initiated the procurement of more Israeli Heron MK-II drones (ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India has initiated the procurement of more Israeli Heron MK-II drones under emergency provisions invoked after Operation Sindoor, according to sources in the Israeli defence industry. Sources said discussions are also now underway to manufacture the advanced UAV in India -- a move that could eventually pave the way for full technology transfer and significantly deepen the Make in India footprint in the defence sector. 

How India plans to procure Heron MK-II? 

“All three branches have decided to purchase the MK-II, and we are very proud that the Navy has also decided,” a source told ANI. The sources declined to specify the number of drones the Navy plans to acquire but said the focus is now on manufacturing the MK-II in India through partnerships with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Elcom. 

India began procuring Heron MK-II drones in 2021 under emergency powers following tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Four units were initially ordered--two for the Army and two for the Air Force--after it was clarified that the variant was the Heron MK-II and not the Heron TP. 

“We are very aware of Make in India and are working closely with our local partners to ensure we meet those requirements,” an IAI official said. “One of our partners is HAL, and the other is Elcom. Our aim is to manufacture the systems in India, creating an Indian version of the Heron--not only the MK-II but other systems as well.” 

IAI is also working to meet the Indigenous Content (IC) standards mandated for upcoming major tenders in the MALE UAV segment, which require 60 per cent local work and manufacturing. “We are aiming for that in any future project,” the official added. 

What are Heron Drones? 

Developed by IAI, the Heron MK-II is a medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle with a maximum take-off weight of 1,430 kg. It offers an endurance of 45 hours, a service ceiling of 35,000 ft, and a top speed of 150 knots. 

Heron drones are primarily deployed for long-range surveillance on both the Chinese and Pakistani frontiers and have proven highly effective. In parallel, the Indian Air Force and the Ministry of Defence have been pursuing Project Cheetah to upgrade the surveillance and combat capabilities of the existing Heron fleet. India has also been inducting the more advanced Heron MK-II systems in recent years, equipped with satellite communication (SATCOM) that enables extended-range operations and longer missions. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Man who beheaded Indian motel owner Chandra Mouli in US won't get death penalty, here's why
Man who beheaded Indian motel owner in US won't get death penalty
Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism: 'Who the hell are you to think that...'
Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism
What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani threat post Op Sindoor, it is capable of...
What is Heron MK-II? India plans to procure Israeli drones against Pakistani thr
Complaint registered against Ranveer Singh for mocking Kantara's Daivas: 'He should issue a public apology and...'
Complaint registered against Ranveer Singh for mocking Kantara's Daivas
Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi among 15 declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders, looted Rs 58,000 crore in bank frauds: Govt
Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi among 15 declared as Fugitive Economic Of
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thamma to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement