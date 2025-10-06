Add DNA as a Preferred Source
What is happening in Cuttack? Internet banned, 36-hour curfew in Odisha's district over violent clashes

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 06:58 AM IST | Edited by : Sonali Sharma

Following a recent group clash during a Durga idol immersion procession, the Odisha government suspended internet service and imposed prohibitory orders in 13 police station areas on Sunday night. The fresh violence in Cuttack left 25 people injured.

Assistant Fire Officer Sanjeeb Kumar Behera reported that rioters were throwing stones. However, police have been deployed to manage the situation.

"We received information that near the Gouri Shankar Park, rioters have set fire at eight to ten places. We have extinguished the fire. The rioters are pelting stones at us. Police have been deployed to control the situation," Behera told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has implemented a 24-hour suspension of internet services from Sunday. Additionally, the use of social media has also been prohibited in the area.

According to a Government of Odisha circular, a prohibition has been imposed on the use and access of social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and X, until 7 PM on Monday in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and the 42 Mauza Region.

These orders have been issued under Section S(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and Rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the city. He also expressed deep concern over the law and order situation in the city.

Earlier, a heavy police force was deployed after a clash erupted during Durga Puja immersion in Cuttack. Additional Police Commissioner Narsingh Bholo stated that police personnel were deployed on the rooftops of buildings on both sides of the route.

"We are providing complete police protection. Police have also been deployed on the rooftops of buildings on both sides of the route. We are fully confident and hopeful that it will reach the Debigada without any problems," said Bholo. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

