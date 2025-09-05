What is 'halal township'? Why did controversy erupt over housing project with 'halal environment' near Mumbai?

Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays
'Halal' is an Arabic word, which means "lawful" or "permissible" in Islam. It applies to all aspects of Muslim's life, including behavior and business, it is mostly associated with dietary laws.
A promotional video for the so-called 'Halal Lifestyle Township' has created a storm in the political circles of Maharashtra. Those who oppose it have alleged that the housing project is being marketed as a residential colony for a particular community. The real project is situated at Narel, about 100 kilometres away from Mumbai. It has been projected as an ideal residential colony of the Muslim community.
The controversy began after National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo shared a video clip. It shows a woman in a hijab describing the township as a residential colony for "authentic community living" with like-minded families. The advertisement also mentions that children can grow “safely in a Halal environment,” with amenities such as prayer spaces and community gatherings within walking distance. Although it does not specify which community, the word "halal" makes it clear.
'Halal' is an Arabic word, which means "lawful" or "permissible" in Islam. It applies to all aspects of Muslim's life, including behavior and business, it is mostly associated with dietary laws. 'Halal' foods are those that are permitted by the Quran. The holy book specifically prohibits pork, alcohol, blood, and improperly slaughtered animals. The animal must be treated kindly, raised on pure feed, and slaughtered in the name of God by a Muslim. There is also a specific way of slaughtering animals.
Halal housing is considered to be houses that are put on a halal mortgage. Halal mortgages are home financing options that adhere to Islamic or Shariah law. These do not include interest payments, which are prohibited by Islamic law and are referred to as 'haram'. A political controversy erupted soon after the advertisement was shared on Instagram.
Opposing the housing project, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) spokesperson Krishna Hegde questioned the intent behind the advertisement. Urging the Maharashtra government to conduct a probe into the project, he demanded that the promotional video be withdrawn. BJP spokesperson Ajit Chavan described the project as an attempt at 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'. He called it a challenge to the Constitution and demanded strict action against the developers.