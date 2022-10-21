What is Halal-free Diwali? Know Hindu groups' demands for food chains like KFC, McDonald's

Representational image

As Diwali 2022 is just around the corner, the Hindu community in Karnataka has submitted a list of demands to popular food chains in the state like KFC and McDonald’s, calling for a Halal-free Diwali in the state.

Karnataka Hindu activists have asked global food chains in the state to separate halal and haram meat products from each other for the knowledge of the consumer. They have also warned about a nationwide campaign against food chains like KFC and Mcdonald's.

Hindu groups like Hindi Janajagruti Samiti and Sriram Sena have triggered these demands in Karnataka, urging that halal foods be separated from other meats, as consuming halal meats is against the religious beliefs of Hindus.

After the Halal-free campaign in Karnataka, similar instances have been noted in Maharashtra and Goa, demanding that halal meat be separated from non-halal meats, otherwise, a boycott campaign will be ordered against these food chains.

For the unversed, halal meat is consumed by Muslims in accordance with their religious beliefs, while people following the Hindu culture consume jhatka meat. According to Muslim beliefs, meat derived by other means is considered non-Islamic.

Hindu groups have issued notices to KFC, McDonald’s, and other big chains, giving them a warning about separating the two types of meat when they are serving it to their customers. The notice states that the changes should be implemented within the week, or else a campaign will be launched against these chains.

The Karnataka police remain on high alert as the demands from Hindu groups have emerged, in case there are any communal tensions arise in the area.

READ | Noida Sector 78: Hyde Park society residents, guards clash with fists, sticks; here's what happened