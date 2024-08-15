What is Green Hydrogen, which was mentioned by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built first car factory in India, he is called 'Father of...'

Stree 2 public review: Fans hail Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘perfect sequel’, call it ‘fun, thrilling ride’

Khel Khel Mein public review: Fans call Akshay Kumar 'baap of comedy', says 'he's back in full form'

Would you let a fish clean your teeth? This diver did, and it’s going viral, watch

Ola Electric launches 'Roadster Series' motorcycles, starting at Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Stree 2 public review: Fans hail Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘perfect sequel’, call it ‘fun, thrilling ride’

Stree 2 public review: Fans hail Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘perfect sequel’, call it ‘fun, thrilling ride’

Khel Khel Mein public review: Fans call Akshay Kumar 'baap of comedy', says 'he's back in full form'

Khel Khel Mein public review: Fans call Akshay Kumar 'baap of comedy', says 'he's back in full form'

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

8 best fruits for a diabetes-friendly diet

8 best fruits for a diabetes-friendly diet

5 unique raksha bandhan gift ideas

5 unique raksha bandhan gift ideas

10 smallest birds on earth

10 smallest birds on earth

केरल की दीवार बनी ट्रेन, सोशल मीडिया पर Viral हुआ अनोखा वीडियो

केरल की दीवार बनी ट्रेन, सोशल मीडिया पर Viral हुआ अनोखा वीडियो

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी �छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

Raksha Bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destinations for siblings getaway

Raksha Bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destinations for siblings getaway

Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan assemble to celebrate diversity in cinema, kickstart IFFM 2024

Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan assemble to celebrate diversity in cinema, kickstart IFFM 2024

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Stree 2 public review: Fans hail Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘perfect sequel’, call it ‘fun, thrilling ride’

Stree 2 public review: Fans hail Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘perfect sequel’, call it ‘fun, thrilling ride’

Khel Khel Mein public review: Fans call Akshay Kumar 'baap of comedy', says 'he's back in full form'

Khel Khel Mein public review: Fans call Akshay Kumar 'baap of comedy', says 'he's back in full form'

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

HomeIndia

India

What is Green Hydrogen, which was mentioned by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech?

In his recent speech on the occasion of Independence Day, he has emphasized the need for shifting to the renewable power source of energy.

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 02:24 PM IST

What is Green Hydrogen, which was mentioned by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again underlined India’s plan to be a manufacturing powerhouse of green hydrogen, which is imperative for energy security and cutting down dependence on conventional fuels. In his recent speech on the occasion of Independence Day, he has emphasized the need for shifting to the renewable power source of energy, as he has the perception that climate change can be addressed by the use of green energy, and at the same time, it will give rise to green employment opportunities and economic development.

Green hydrogen is generated through electrolysis, where water splits into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity generated from renewable sources like solar, wind, or hydropower. This method makes sure that the creation of hydrogen does not release carbon dioxide, hence making it a green energy. Unlike grey hydrogen that is produced from fossil fuels and results in some greenhouse gasses emission or blue hydrogen that involves carbon capture techniques, the green hydrogen is carbon-free.

To aid this change, India in the recent past launched the National Hydrogen Mission to make it a global hub of green hydrogen production and utilization. Sanctioned by the Cabinet on January 4, 2022, the mission has a financial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, with Rs 17,490 crore earmarked for the SIGHT (Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition) program. The mission's goals include:-
The goal is to reach a minimum production of 5 million metric tons (MMT) of green hydrogen per year by the year 2030.

Reducing fossil fuel imports by approximately Rs. 1 lakh crore and cutting down 50 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

Generating around 6 lakh jobs in the green energy sector.
The mission also aims to enhance India's renewable energy capacity by adding about 125 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy sources to support hydrogen production.

Under the National Hydrogen Mission, the government will develop what is called Green Hydrogen Hubs. These hubs will enable mass production and use of green hydrogen, with issues of transporting hydrogen being a major concern and challenge. An expenditure of Rs. 400 crore has been planned for the establishment of the two pilot centres by 2025-26.

These hubs will be established near manufacturing and industrial areas so as to conform to the high demand and infrastructure development. Further, the ports like V. O. Chidambaranar in Tamil Nadu and Paradip are being upgraded to support hydrogen import/export facilities, making India a global player in the hydrogen market.

Many advantages are anticipated to stem from the shift to green hydrogen in India. The country also wants to decrease its reliance on fossil fuels as a way of decreasing emissions of carbon and therefore fighting climate change. The sectors like steel and cement industries that are very carbon-intensive can reduce their carbon footprint by adopting green hydrogen technologies.

In addition, the transport industry will benefit from the advancement of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) that operate on hydrogen fuel and emit zero emissions. This transition is important for longer distances where battery-electric vehicles will not be very efficient.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk asked Indians to book Tesla Model 3 in 2016, now refunds are being made due to…

Elon Musk asked Indians to book Tesla Model 3 in 2016, now refunds are being made due to…

Khel Khel Mein review: Akshay Kumar reclaims 'comedy king' throne in neatly balanced mix of laughter, tearjerking drama

Khel Khel Mein review: Akshay Kumar reclaims 'comedy king' throne in neatly balanced mix of laughter, tearjerking drama

Apple iPhone gets massive discount, Reliance Digital offering Apple device under Rs...

Apple iPhone gets massive discount, Reliance Digital offering Apple device under Rs...

Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem gets Rs 10 crore and a car from Pakistan CM Maryam Nawaz, the number of car is...

Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem gets Rs 10 crore and a car from Pakistan CM Maryam Nawaz, the number of car is...

Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Adipurush's failure, film getting slammed for hurting religious sentiments: 'I strive..'

Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Adipurush's failure, film getting slammed for hurting religious sentiments: 'I strive..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

Raksha Bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destinations for siblings getaway

Raksha Bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destinations for siblings getaway

Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan assemble to celebrate diversity in cinema, kickstart IFFM 2024

Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan assemble to celebrate diversity in cinema, kickstart IFFM 2024

From Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani to Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal and Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's iconic wedding photos

From Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani to Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal and Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's iconic wedding photos

This Aishwarya Rai film was rejected by Aamir, Govinda, earned 4 times its budget, then became first Indian movie to...

This Aishwarya Rai film was rejected by Aamir, Govinda, earned 4 times its budget, then became first Indian movie to...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement