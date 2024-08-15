What is Green Hydrogen, which was mentioned by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech?

In his recent speech on the occasion of Independence Day, he has emphasized the need for shifting to the renewable power source of energy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again underlined India’s plan to be a manufacturing powerhouse of green hydrogen, which is imperative for energy security and cutting down dependence on conventional fuels. In his recent speech on the occasion of Independence Day, he has emphasized the need for shifting to the renewable power source of energy, as he has the perception that climate change can be addressed by the use of green energy, and at the same time, it will give rise to green employment opportunities and economic development.

Green hydrogen is generated through electrolysis, where water splits into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity generated from renewable sources like solar, wind, or hydropower. This method makes sure that the creation of hydrogen does not release carbon dioxide, hence making it a green energy. Unlike grey hydrogen that is produced from fossil fuels and results in some greenhouse gasses emission or blue hydrogen that involves carbon capture techniques, the green hydrogen is carbon-free.

To aid this change, India in the recent past launched the National Hydrogen Mission to make it a global hub of green hydrogen production and utilization. Sanctioned by the Cabinet on January 4, 2022, the mission has a financial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, with Rs 17,490 crore earmarked for the SIGHT (Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition) program. The mission's goals include:-

The goal is to reach a minimum production of 5 million metric tons (MMT) of green hydrogen per year by the year 2030.

Reducing fossil fuel imports by approximately Rs. 1 lakh crore and cutting down 50 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

Generating around 6 lakh jobs in the green energy sector.

The mission also aims to enhance India's renewable energy capacity by adding about 125 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy sources to support hydrogen production.

Under the National Hydrogen Mission, the government will develop what is called Green Hydrogen Hubs. These hubs will enable mass production and use of green hydrogen, with issues of transporting hydrogen being a major concern and challenge. An expenditure of Rs. 400 crore has been planned for the establishment of the two pilot centres by 2025-26.

These hubs will be established near manufacturing and industrial areas so as to conform to the high demand and infrastructure development. Further, the ports like V. O. Chidambaranar in Tamil Nadu and Paradip are being upgraded to support hydrogen import/export facilities, making India a global player in the hydrogen market.

Many advantages are anticipated to stem from the shift to green hydrogen in India. The country also wants to decrease its reliance on fossil fuels as a way of decreasing emissions of carbon and therefore fighting climate change. The sectors like steel and cement industries that are very carbon-intensive can reduce their carbon footprint by adopting green hydrogen technologies.

In addition, the transport industry will benefit from the advancement of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) that operate on hydrogen fuel and emit zero emissions. This transition is important for longer distances where battery-electric vehicles will not be very efficient.