What is ‘Green Cess’? This state govt to charge extra fee on vehicles from other states; How it works, what it means

Uttarakhand introduces a "Green Cess" on vehicles entering the state from other regions. The initiative aims to improve air quality, fund eco-friendly infrastructure, and tackle pollution caused by vehicle emissions and road dust. The revenue will support green projects like tree planting.

As Uttarakhand celebrates 25 years of its formation, the state government has introduced a groundbreaking environmental initiative: the 'Green Cess.' This move aims to combat air pollution and make the state cleaner and greener by focusing on sustainable development and enhanced environmental management.

In an official statement released by the office of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, it was revealed that the Green Cess will be imposed on all vehicles entering Uttarakhand from other states. The revenue generated from this cess will be allocated to several eco-friendly initiatives aimed at improving air quality and promoting sustainable living practices.

Funding Green Initiatives for a Cleaner Future

The funds raised through the Green Cess will be used to support a variety of green projects, including air pollution control measures, eco-friendly infrastructure development, and smart traffic management systems. CM Dhami expressed his vision for a cleaner, greener Uttarakhand by stating, 'As Uttarakhand completes 25 years, our commitment is to make the state clean, green, and pollution-free. The revenue generated through the Green Cess will be used to improve air quality, enhance green infrastructure, and strengthen smart traffic management.'

This environmental initiative is expected to benefit several key areas in the state. The cess will be particularly impactful in combating road dust and vehicle emissions, which are major contributors to air pollution in cities like Dehradun.

Tackling Pollution from Vehicles and Road Dust

According to a study by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UKPCB), road dust accounts for about 55% of Dehradun's air pollution, while vehicle emissions contribute to 7%. The introduction of the Green Cess aims to tackle both these sources by funding road dust management programs, encouraging the use of clean-fuel vehicles, and phasing out older, more polluting vehicles. Additionally, the funds will be directed toward tree plantation drives, air quality monitoring systems, and other environmental programs aimed at reducing pollution.

Uttarakhand’s Progress in Clean Air Rankings

Uttarakhand has already made strides in improving air quality, with cities like Rishikesh and Dehradun showing notable progress in the Government of India’s 'Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2024.' In the rankings, Rishikesh secured the 14th spot, and Dehradun came in 19th for the cleanest air among Indian cities.

With the implementation of the Green Cess, the state government hopes to further boost air quality and solidify Uttarakhand as a model for sustainable urban management. Authorities are optimistic that this initiative will not only benefit residents but also set a precedent for other states to follow in the battle against pollution.

In conclusion, the Green Cess initiative is a significant step toward ensuring a cleaner and healthier future for Uttarakhand. As the state celebrates its 25th anniversary, it reaffirms its commitment to environmental sustainability and the well-being of its residents.