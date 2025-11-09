FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

What is GRAP-3 and why Delhi govt hasn’t enforced it yet as smog chokes the city? AQI breaches 400 in several areas

According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

What is GRAP-3 and why Delhi govt hasn’t enforced it yet as smog chokes the city? AQI breaches 400 in several areas
Delhi woke up to yet another cloudy morning on Sunday, November 9, as the nation's capital's air quality continued to fall into the "very poor" category, with certain places falling into the 'severe' category. In several areas of Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was close to 400. On Saturday, November 8, the 24-hour average AQI was 361. The authorities are refusing to implement Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of regulations that could assist in improving the air quality, despite the dangerous, toxic haze that is engulfing Delhi.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital's AQI remained in the "very poor" category as of 8 am, with an overall value of 355, as reported by news agency ANI. At 388, the 24-hour rolling average reached its highest point. This is a severe reminder of the long-term risk posed by high PM2.5 levels and manifests as breathing difficulties, watery eyes, and scratchy throats.

Since the AQI initially exceeded 300 on October 19, Stage 2 of GRAP has been in place. Less than a week has passed since Stage 1 was implemented due to the AQI exceeding 200. Since the beginning of Stage 2, the AQI has exceeded 350 at least four times.

In Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida, all older-emission-standard BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are prohibited as part of Stage 3. Delhi-NCR schools up to Class 5 will also have to switch to 'hybrid' instruction, which combines online and in-person instruction.

What is GRAP 3?

In an effort to improve the quality of the air, Stage 3 of GRAP forbids construction activities, prohibits the entry of diesel trucks, and takes other emergency measures. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the city's general air quality in November remained relatively better than it was the previous year; therefore, these limits have not yet been put in place.

Several monitoring stations across the city consistently recorded 'very poor' air quality levels during the past week. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 332, Alipur 316, Ashok Vihar 332, Bawana 366, Burari Crossing 345, Chandni Chowk 354, Dwarka Sector-8 310, ITO 337, Jahangirpuri 342, Mundka 335, Narela 335, Okhla Phase-II 307, Patparganj 314, Punjabi Bagh 343, RK Puram 321, Rohini 336, and Sonia Vihar 326--all categorised as 'very poor' as of 8 am, according to CPCB's live air quality index.

Since Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has already announced the doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality. 

According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. 

(With inputs from ANI)

