#FundKaveriEngine has remained a top trend across social media platforms in India as thousands rallied to demand prioritisation and expedition of the indigenous Kaveri Engine project. This has come as Indians increasingly boycott foreign-made goods, especially from pro-Pakistan countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan, and promote domestically-produced items. People have been calling on Prime Minster Narendra Modi-led central government to allocate more funds and resources for the Kaveri Engine Project, posting about its potential to boost India's homegrown defence tech.

You can check out some posts going viral on X here:

Nirmala Sitharaman ji, 18% ki Jagha 20% lelo Caramel popcorn pe but Kaveri Engine ko Fund kardo.#FundKaveriEngine pic.twitter.com/vGFC0vgAvr — Abhay (@KaunHaiAbhay) May 26, 2025

What is the Kaveri Engine project?

The Kaveri Engine is an indigenously-built fighter jet engine developed by India's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is a low-bypass turbofan engine designed to produce 80 Kilonewton (KN) of thrust. The project, started several decades ago in the 1980s, was initially intended to power India's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. It was aimed to reduce the country's dependence on foreign engines for its fighter jets. However, the project has been marred by a series of delays due to a range of reasons. While it was disassociated from the Tejas programme in 2008, another version is currently being developed for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) like the Ghatak stealth UCAV.

Why was the project delayed so much?

The Kaveri Engine Project has faced repeated and long-standing delays due to various reasons. The delays are concerned with the complexity of developing advanced technologies like aerothermal dynamics, metallurgy, and control systems from zero. Sanctions from Western countries after India's 1998 nuclear tests robbed the country of crucial materials, such as single-crystal blades. India also lacked skilled manpower and high-altitude test facilities, having to rely on foreign systems such as Russia's CIAM.