Pune has recently recorded over 111 cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), with one suspected fatality reported in Solapur. Of these, at least 17 patients are on ventilators, and seven have been discharged. The situation has raised concerns, prompting health experts to issue a warning about potential causes of the rare but treatable condition.

According to a News18 report, Dr Priyanka Sehrawat from AIIMS Delhi highlighted that gastroenteritis, often caused by contaminated food and water, is a key trigger for GBS. She advised people to avoid eating out and to be cautious about food and water safety. Foods such as paneer, cheese, and rice are particularly vulnerable to bacterial growth if not stored or handled properly. To boost immunity, she recommended including vitamin C-rich foods in the diet.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that often follows an infection, which could range from respiratory to gastrointestinal issues, including Covid-19. The Zika virus has also been linked to GBS. Symptoms typically start with tingling in the hands and feet, followed by weakness and potential paralysis. In severe cases, it can affect walking, facial movements, and breathing. Hospitalization and ventilatory support may be required for serious cases.

According to the report, Sehrawat explained that GBS occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its own nerves, weakening muscles. The progression can be rapid, with some patients needing ventilators within 2-3 days.

While GBS is concerned, she reassured the public not to panic, urging people to take necessary precautions, as the condition can be effectively treated if addressed within two weeks.