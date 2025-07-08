What is ERASR? Indigenous anti-submarine rocket system successfully tested by Navy, will benefit...

India has tested an extended range anti-submarine rocket system that is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy's fire power. The user trials of Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) have been successfully carried out from INS Kavaratti.

India has tested an extended range anti-submarine rocket system that is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy's fire power. The user trials of Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) have been successfully carried out from INS Kavaratti, officials said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research Development Organisation, Indian Navy and the industry involved in development and trials of the system. “He has added that the successfully induction of this system will boost the striking power of the Indian Navy,” Singh's office said on 'X'. The trials were conducted from June 23, 2025 to July 07, 2025.

What is ERASR?

ERASR is a complete India-made anti-submarine rocket used to combat submarines and is launched from the indigenous rocket launchers of Indian Naval Ships, said the defence ministry. The ministry further said that ERASR “has a twin-rocket motor configuration to meet a wide spectrum of range requirements with high accuracy and consistency. It uses an indigenously developed Electronic Time Fuze.”

ERASR has been designed by DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Naval Science & Technological Laboratory. The ministry also said, “With successful completion of user trials, the Indian Navy is expected to induct the ERASR system soon.”

Also, the Indian Navy on Tuesday signed an agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru to improve its current National Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence (NC3I) Network by integrating AI-enabled software, which will strengthen the Indian Navy’s maritime domain awareness and information regarding all categories of ships operating in the Indian Ocean. “As a part of the project, the existing Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) at Gurugram, the nodal centre of NC3I Network, will be upgraded into a multi-Agency National Maritime Domain Awareness Centre hosting representatives from various national agencies,” the Indian Navy said in a short statement.

While the trials were taking place, 17 ERASRs were successfully tested at different ranges in which all the crucial objectives like range performance, electronic time fuze functioning, and warhead functioning were successfully demonstrated.