FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Dhanush to follow CM Thalapathy Vijay's footsteps, will join politics? Raanjhanaa actor's viral speech sparks speculation, fans react

Viral video: Dhanush to follow Thalapathy Vijay's footsteps, will join politics?

NEET Paper Leak: Centre To Table Strict Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha Today | JP Nadda

NEET Paper Leak: Centre To Table Strict Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha Today | JP Nadda

What is E20 Janata Party? Viral campaign demands Nitin Gadkari's resignation

What is E20 Janata Party? Viral campaign demands Nitin Gadkari's resignation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

What is E20 Janata Party? Viral campaign demands Nitin Gadkari's resignation

The online campaign demands 'accountability', seeking complete transparency regarding E20 fuel policy and its impact. It argues that consumers must be heard so that their opinions and concerns are given equal weight.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 11:47 AM IST

What is E20 Janata Party? Viral campaign demands Nitin Gadkari's resignation
What is E20 Janata Party? Viral campaign demands Nitin Gadkari's resignation (Source:ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After the Cockroach Janata Party's win over the NEET paper leak, the agitation over the widespread rollout of ethanol-blended fuel has reportedly now given birth to the E20 Janata Party, which is rapidly going viral on social media. 

What is E20 Janata Party?

It is an online independent citizen campaign launched in opposition to E20 petrol,  aimed solely at raising issues directly linked to the lives of ordinary people. "Our sole priority is to ensure transparency, protect consumer rights, and foster open, unbiased public discourse regarding the actual impact of India's E20 (20% ethanol-blended petrol) policy," read a post on the E20 Janata Party handle. 

"We do not support or campaign for any political party. Our allegiance lies with the country's citizens and their rights, not with any political ideology. It is crucial to focus on the real issue rather than getting entangled in rumours and speculation about who is behind this campaign or where it is being operated from. Such talk only distracts people from the core questions," it added. The handle is actively posting memes, satirical content, and complaints regarding E20 fuel on social media. It has gained more than 25,000 followers on X in a few hours.

What is E20 Janata Party's demand?

The online campaign demands 'accountability', seeking complete transparency regarding E20 fuel policy and its impact. It argues that consumers must be heard so that their opinions and concerns are given equal weight. It is demanding that consumers be given the option of buying 100% petrol and seeks the resignation of road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari. Hundreds of thousands of people have united in support against E20 fuel, despite the Centre clarifying on concerns regarding mileage drop, engine failure among other issues. Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association, among other supporters, have announced a march to Parliament against E20 petrol on August 4. 

The campaign alleged that the ethanol-blending policy has reduced fuel efficiency, increased maintenance costs and affected engine performance, particularly in older vehicles. Not seeking subsidies, free fuel or withdrawal of ethanol-blended petrol, but only demanded that consumers be given the choice to buy the fuel they want. Demanding transparent fuel labelling, the campaign seeks that consumers know what they were buying, publication of data on the costs, benefits and impact of fuel blends, and independent studies on mileage, engine performance, emissions and maintenance costs.

Meanwhile, E20 Janata Party has likely been inspired by Cockroach Janata Party's campaign over the NEET paper leak that led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister,

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Dhanush to follow CM Thalapathy Vijay's footsteps, will join politics? Raanjhanaa actor's viral speech sparks speculation, fans react
Viral video: Dhanush to follow Thalapathy Vijay's footsteps, will join politics?
Cop who used AK-47 during students' protest in Bihar's Siwan suspended; Case reaches Supreme Court
Cop who used AK-47 during students' protest in Bihar's Siwan suspended
What is E20 Janata Party? Viral campaign demands Nitin Gadkari's resignation
What is E20 Janata Party? Viral campaign demands Nitin Gadkari's resignation
SC breaks silence on crackdown at Jantar Mantar, warns against police excesses: 'Agitation does not mean lathi-charge'
SC breaks silence on crackdown at Jantar Mantar: 'Agitation does not mean'
IND vs ZIM: VVS Laxman makes big statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fitness, reveals what makes 15-year-old different
IND vs ZIM: VVS Laxman makes big statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fitness
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement