What is E20 Janata Party? Viral campaign demands Nitin Gadkari's resignation

The online campaign demands 'accountability', seeking complete transparency regarding E20 fuel policy and its impact. It argues that consumers must be heard so that their opinions and concerns are given equal weight.

After the Cockroach Janata Party's win over the NEET paper leak, the agitation over the widespread rollout of ethanol-blended fuel has reportedly now given birth to the E20 Janata Party, which is rapidly going viral on social media.

What is E20 Janata Party?

It is an online independent citizen campaign launched in opposition to E20 petrol, aimed solely at raising issues directly linked to the lives of ordinary people. "Our sole priority is to ensure transparency, protect consumer rights, and foster open, unbiased public discourse regarding the actual impact of India's E20 (20% ethanol-blended petrol) policy," read a post on the E20 Janata Party handle.

"We do not support or campaign for any political party. Our allegiance lies with the country's citizens and their rights, not with any political ideology. It is crucial to focus on the real issue rather than getting entangled in rumours and speculation about who is behind this campaign or where it is being operated from. Such talk only distracts people from the core questions," it added. The handle is actively posting memes, satirical content, and complaints regarding E20 fuel on social media. It has gained more than 25,000 followers on X in a few hours.

What is E20 Janata Party's demand?

The online campaign demands 'accountability', seeking complete transparency regarding E20 fuel policy and its impact. It argues that consumers must be heard so that their opinions and concerns are given equal weight. It is demanding that consumers be given the option of buying 100% petrol and seeks the resignation of road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari. Hundreds of thousands of people have united in support against E20 fuel, despite the Centre clarifying on concerns regarding mileage drop, engine failure among other issues. Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association, among other supporters, have announced a march to Parliament against E20 petrol on August 4.

Are we just fuel consumers, or are we informed citizens who have the right to ask questions?



Ethanol blending has sparked widespread discussion across the country, with different claims and perspectives being shared.



In such a situation, every citizen and every vehicle owner… July 27, 2026

The campaign alleged that the ethanol-blending policy has reduced fuel efficiency, increased maintenance costs and affected engine performance, particularly in older vehicles. Not seeking subsidies, free fuel or withdrawal of ethanol-blended petrol, but only demanded that consumers be given the choice to buy the fuel they want. Demanding transparent fuel labelling, the campaign seeks that consumers know what they were buying, publication of data on the costs, benefits and impact of fuel blends, and independent studies on mileage, engine performance, emissions and maintenance costs.

Meanwhile, E20 Janata Party has likely been inspired by Cockroach Janata Party's campaign over the NEET paper leak that led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister,