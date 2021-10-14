What is e-Aadhaar? Step-wise guide to download it within 5 minutes

Aadhaar card is an important identification document in India issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar is not only required for government schemes but for financial services as well. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph.

However, we don't always have a physical copy of our Aadhaar card all the time. An e-Aadhaar will be sufficient for availing of all those services.

According to the information on the UIDAI website, as per the Aadhaar Act, e-Aadhaar is equally valid like a Physical Copy of Aadhaar for all purposes. E-Aadhaar can be accessed digitally via the Internet at uidai.gov.in or eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in links. e-Aadhaar is a password protected electronic copy of Aadhaar, which is digitally signed by the competent Authority of UIDAI.

There are essentially two methods to download an e-Aadhaar:

enrollment number: You can download an e-Aadhaar using a 28 digit enrolment number along with full name and Pin code. You will receive an OTP on registered your mobile number. You can also use TOTP to download e-Aadhaar instead of OTP. TOTP can be generated using mAadhaar mobile Application.

Aadhaar number: You can download e-Aadhaar by using 12 digits Aadhaar number along with full name and pin code. In this download process, you will get OTP on your registered mobile number, like the above process. You can also use TOTP to download e-Aadhaar instead of OTP by generating mAadhaar mobile Application.

However, you need to know your password to be able to download your e-Aadhaar. But what if you don't remember your password? Well, there is a set pattern that you can follow and even if you keep forgetting your password, it will not be very difficult for you to get it back.

Steps to download e-Aadhaar

Step 1: Log on to UIDAI’s official portal

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option in the My Aadhaar section of the homepage

Step 3: Choose between ‘Aadhar Number’, ‘Enrolment ID’ and Virtual ID as the method for e-Aadhaar download

Step 4: Now enter the details of your selection.

Step 5: Verify the CAPTCHA code before sending an OTP on your registered phone number.

Step 6: Enter OTP to verify the process.

Step 7: Your password protected e-Aadhaar will be downloaded on your device.