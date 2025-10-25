What is 'Drip Pricing' and why has government issued warning for online shoppers this festive season? Know how to report

The Department of Consumer Affairs has warned shoppers about ‘Dark Pattern Drip Pricing’ on e-commerce platforms, where hidden charges appear at checkout. Consumers can report such practices via helpline 1915. The alert follows record Diwali 2025 online sales and rising quick commerce trends.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has issued a cautionary message to online shoppers regarding ‘Dark Pattern Drip Pricing’, a deceptive practice increasingly seen across e-commerce platforms. The advisory, shared through an official post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), warned that many platforms are adding hidden charges at checkout, significantly increasing the final amount customers pay.

Drip pricing occurs when platforms initially display an attractive price, only to include additional costs such as service fees, packaging charges, or convenience fees at the final stage of payment. The department’s message read: 'The deal looks great at first, but hidden charges at the end hike up the price, that’s Drip Pricing, a Dark Pattern!'

Officials also reminded consumers that they can report such unfair trade practices through the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) by calling 1915. The NCH assists with lodging complaints against companies or platforms found using manipulative pricing tactics.

The advisory comes at a time when India’s e-commerce industry is witnessing record-breaking sales during the Diwali 2025 festive season. According to a report by Unicommerce, a leading e-commerce enablement platform, India’s online retail market saw a 24% year-on-year (YoY) jump in order volumes and a 23% increase in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) during the festive period.

The report, based on over 150 million transactions processed through Unicommerce’s Uniware platform over 25 days, highlighted that quick commerce apps recorded an impressive 120% YoY growth in order volumes, while brand websites saw a 33% rise.

In terms of consumer trends, Gen Z shoppers have emerged as the driving force behind this growth, shaping demand across fashion, beauty, and electronics categories.

The government’s post also drew attention to other forms of dark patterns commonly used by digital platforms, including misleading surcharges such as 'rain fees' or 'late-night delivery fees' when such conditions do not apply.

By spotlighting these manipulative online practices, the Department of Consumer Affairs aims to promote greater transparency, ethical marketing, and consumer trust in India’s rapidly expanding e-commerce ecosystem.