What is DigiYatra for air travel, which allows passengers a paperless entry at THESE airports?

Passengers won't need to bring their ID card and boarding pass because the airport will use facial recognition software called Digi Yatra for entry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

DigiYatra: Based on facial recognition technology, DigiYatra is designed to achieve contactless, seamless processing of travellers at airports (FRT). At many checkpoints, including security check areas, Digi Yatra allows for the automatic processing of passenger data based on a facial recognition system.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the minister of civil aviation, on Thursday, unveiled DigiYatra, a programme that allows air travellers to enter the airport in the nation's capital using facial recognition technology. DigiYatra is being introduced on Thursday at Bangalore and Varanasi airports in addition to Delhi.

A traveller must register their information on the DigiYatra app utilising Aadhaar-based validation and a self-picture capture in order to use the service. The boarding pass must be scanned in the following step, and the credentials are shared with the airport.

Prior to the airport's facial recognition system verifying the traveller's identity and travel documents, they must first scan their bar-coded boarding pass at the e-gate. Following completion of this procedure, the traveller can utilise the e-gate to enter the airport. The passenger must follow the regular procedure to pass through security and board the aircraft.

On August 15, DIAL made the DigiYatra app's beta version available. Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) manages Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is located in the nation's capital (DIAL). It is the biggest airport in the country.

DigiYatra will streamline and simplify the boarding process by using facial recognition technology. Because only authorised travellers can enter the terminal and passenger information is cross-referenced with the airline's departure control system, DigiYatra will also assure greater security at the airport. The non-profit Digi Yatra Foundation serves as the umbrella organisation for DigiYatra.

Airport Authority of India (AAI), Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (HIAL), and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) are the foundation's stockholders.

(With inputs from PTI)

