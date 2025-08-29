What is Daruma Doll to be gifted to PM Modi during Japan visit? Know it's India connection here

PM Modi has arrived in Japan for a two-day visit to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, where he will receive a traditional Daruma doll. Know what is Daruma doll and how it is connected to India?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Japan today, August 29, for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. During the visit, PM Modi will be presented with a traditional Daruma doll by the chief priest of the Shorinzan Temple as a gesture of goodwill between the two countries.

What is Daruma doll?

The Daruma doll, a traditional in Japanese tradition, is recognized by its round, red, and hollow appearance, featuring a face but lacking arms or legs. This doll is a representation of Bodhidharma, or Daruma in Japanese, the fifth-century monk who is credited with founding Zen Buddhism.

According to popular belief, the monk's extensive meditation led to the loss of his arms and legs. The toy's design allows it to automatically return to an upright position when knocked over. Furthermore, it is widely considered a symbol of good fortune.

How Daruma doll is connected to India?

The Daruma doll is inspired by Bodhidharma, a Buddhist monk from southern India, with origins believed to be in Tamil Nadu or Kerala, who journeyed to China during the 5th-6th century. Bodhidharma is traditionally known as the founder of Zen Buddhism in Japan.

The Shorinzan Daruma Temple in Takasaki, Japan, serves as a tribute to Bodhidharma. It became the hub for Daruma doll production during the Edo period. The doll itself is a symbol of perseverance and good luck.

In Japan, Bodhidharma is known as Daruma. His image influenced the creation of Daruma dolls, which are round, hollow figures that represent resilience, good fortune, and the spirit of "falling seven times, standing up eight."

These dolls have become symbols of perseverance, reflecting Bodhidharma’s commitment to meditation.

How to use Daruma dolls?

In Japan, people buy Daruma dolls when setting goals or making wishes, painting one eye during the wish and the second eye when the goal is achieved, symbolizing success. These dolls are treasured in homes, shops, and temples as tokens of good luck and personal achievements.

Why Daruma doll is picked to gift PM Modi?

The Daruma doll gifted to Prime Minister Modi held significant symbolic meaning, representing a cultural gesture and a blessing for resilience in leadership and success in strengthening India-Japan ties. In Japanese tradition, presenting a Daruma doll signifies faith in someone's determination to achieve their goals. This gesture bridged two cultures, connecting Japan's centuries-old philosophy of perseverance with India's aspirations.