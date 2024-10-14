Bishnoi has used advanced communication methods like Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and the covert “Dabba Calling” system to stay in touch with his aides and manage his criminal empire from jail.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster, has been linked to a resurgence of gang wars, particularly following his claim of responsibility for the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Despite being jailed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in Gujarat, Bishnoi continues to operate his network of over 700 shooters across five states. Originating from an affluent family in Punjab, Bishnoi's criminal activities began with student politics and escalated to serious crimes like murders, extortion, and smuggling. His gang’s connections extend internationally and include collaboration with Khalistani terrorists.

Bishnoi’s early involvement in crime dates back to 2010, when he faced charges for attempted murder and trespass, all linked to student politics. His criminal career expanded after he was jailed under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in 2012. Over the years, Bishnoi and his gang have been involved in several high-profile killings, including the 2013 murder of political rivals during college elections and municipal elections in Punjab.

One of his key associates, Jaswinder Singh Rocky, helped him expand his operations to cities along the Rajasthan-Punjab border. However, Rocky was killed in 2020 by rival gang members. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reported that Bishnoi’s gang recruits young individuals through social media, often luring them with promises of migration opportunities to Western countries like Canada. The gang has international links, and Bishnoi's shooters are sometimes deployed for politically motivated killings, often at the behest of Khalistani operatives.

Bishnoi has used advanced communication methods like Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and the covert “Dabba Calling” system to stay in touch with his aides and manage his criminal empire from jail. "Dabba Calling" enables criminals to make untraceable calls by using illegal exchanges, thus bypassing traditional law enforcement surveillance.

In 2018, Bishnoi’s associate, Sampath Nehra, conducted reconnaissance of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, intending to assassinate him due to Khan's involvement in the Black Buck hunting case. Bishnoi’s name resurfaced in connection with the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022. The killing was orchestrated by Goldy Brar, another key associate of Bishnoi, who took responsibility for the assassination while operating from abroad. Bishnoi has continued to maintain strong connections with other notorious criminals like Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Goldie Brar, and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, leveraging these networks to evade law enforcement.

In December 2023, his gang was linked to the murder of right-wing leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, shot dead in Jaipur. Bishnoi’s network continues to spread fear as his operations from jail remain sophisticated and organized, underscoring his enduring influence over the criminal landscape across India and beyond.