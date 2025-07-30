Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

What is 'CRIB'? Know about never-seen blood group detected in 38-year-old Indian woman

Meet woman, who lost her home in 2004 tsunami, cracked UPSC exam twice, is sister of IPS officer, currently posted as...

Former India star exposes Oval curator's double standards after Gautam Gambhir denied access ahead of 5th Test vs England, says 'different rules...'

Sixth-worst earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...

Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?

Big update on Bullet Train Project: Indian Railways set to complete these 8 stations of Mumbai-Ahmedabad 508 km corridor by...

Param Sundari new release date announced: Amid Saiyaara's massive success, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's film will now arrive in theatres on...

Popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma booked for singing THIS song at PU event that cost a life of student

Jammu and Kashmir: Bus carrying ITBP jawans falls into Sindh river, rescue operation underway

Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau dating Katy Perry? Photos of the two enjoying dinner in Montreal go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is 'CRIB'? Know about never-seen blood group detected in 38-year-old Indian woman

What is 'CRIB'? Know about never-seen blood group detected in 38-year-old Indian

Meet woman, who lost her home in 2004 tsunami, cracked UPSC exam twice, is sister of IPS officer, currently posted as...

Meet woman, who lost her home in 2004 tsunami, cracked UPSC exam twice, is siste

Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

HomeIndia

INDIA

What is 'CRIB'? Know about never-seen blood group detected in 38-year-old Indian woman

The discovery originated when she was admitted to R.L. Jalappa Hospital in Kolar in February last year for heart surgery, with her known blood type being O Positive, a relatively common type.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 01:10 PM IST

What is 'CRIB'? Know about never-seen blood group detected in 38-year-old Indian woman
Representational image

TRENDING NOW

A 38-year-old woman from the Kolar district in Karnataka has been identified as the first person in the world with a previously unknown and exceptionally rare blood group, according to a media report. Medical professionals have stated that if she requires a blood transfusion, she would need to donate her own blood beforehand, as no other individual possesses the same unique blood type. The case was referred to the Advanced Immunohematology Reference Lab at the Rotary Bangalore TTK Blood Centre after initial attempts to find a match proved unsuccessful.

What is CRIB?

According to a report by The Hindu, experts at the lab observed an unusual reaction between her blood and every sample tested, indicating a unique antigen never before documented. Further testing of her family members also failed to yield a match. The discovery originated when she was admitted to R.L. Jalappa Hospital in Kolar in February last year for heart surgery, with her known blood type being O Positive, a relatively common type.

During the course of her treatment, the woman's blood proved incompatible with all others. Even blood samples from her family members were not a match. Subsequently, doctors forwarded her samples to the International Blood Group Reference Laboratory (IBGRL) located in Bristol, UK.

Following a comprehensive 10-month analysis utilising molecular techniques, the laboratory confirmed the presence of a novel antigen in her blood. This new antigen has been officially recognized as part of the Cromer (CR) blood group system.

Why the blood group has been named CRIB?

The antigen has been named CRIB – with "CR" representing Cromer, and "IB" indicating India, Bengaluru.

What are the side effects of this blood group?

The discovery was presented at an international blood transfusion conference in Milan, Italy, on June 4, 2025. Medical professionals have emphasized that if she requires another transfusion, she cannot depend on blood donations from others. For scheduled surgeries, she may need to increase her own hemoglobin levels and store her blood in advance, a procedure known as autologous transfusion.

The Rotary Bangalore TTK Blood Centre, in collaboration with other organizations, has initiated a ‘Rare Blood Donor’ program to support individuals with uncommon blood types. They have already identified 21 rare donors from a pool of over 2,000 individuals tested.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Rustom Bhagwagar? Indian-origin Delta pilot arrested from cockpit after flight landing on charges of...
Who is Rustom Bhagwagar? Indian-origin pilot arrested on charges of...
Delhi NCR weather: In relief from heat, IMD forecasts rain with thunderstorm on...
Delhi NCR weather: IMD forecasts rain with thunderstorm on...
So Long Valley director Man Singh files defamation suit against Ruchi Gujjar after she hits him with sandal at film premiere
Director Man Singh files defamation suit against actress Ruchi Gujjar
ITR Filing AS 2025-26: Will Income Tax Department extend deadline again? Here are reasons...
ITR Filing AS 2025-26: Will Income Tax Department extend deadline again as...
Thailand, Cambodia to hold peace talks in Malaysia after US President Donald Trump's intervention
Thailand, Cambodia to hold peace talks in Malaysia
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE