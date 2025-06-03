According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 1,110 people have died of Coronavirus in the last month. With this, the danger of spreading the disease is looming large on humanity once again like in 2019.

After the number of active COVID-19 cases in India reached 4,000, with the disease spreading to Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and other places, it has drawn the attention of medical experts, health practitioners as well as the general people. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 1,110 people have died of Coronavirus in the last month. With this, the danger of spreading the disease is looming large on humanity once again like in 2019.

What is COVID-19?

The WHO has defined Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Describing the symptoms of the disease, the world body says that most people infected with the virus experience mild to moderate respiratory illness, and they may recover without requiring special treatment. However some other patients may be seriously ill and require medical attention. People with medical conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, or cancer are more likely to be seriously sick. Despite it being a non-serious disease, anyone can get sick with COVID-19 and become seriously ill or die at any age.

How does Coronavirus spread?

The Coronavirus can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak, sing, or breathe. An effective way to prevent the spread of the disease is to practice respiratory etiquette like coughing into a flexed elbow, staying home and self-isolating until one recovers.

How can COVID-19 be prevented?

As the adage goes, "Prevention is better than cure", the spread of coronavirus needs to be prevented at the very beginning. Being an infectious disease, it spreads quickly. To be well informed about the disease and how the virus spreads is the best way of preventing it. One can protect oneself and others from infection by staying at least one metre apart from others, wearing a properly fitted mask, and washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently. One should get vaccinated and follow local guidance.

How many people died of COVID-19?

According to its official website, WHO stopped updating the Coronavirus Tracker on April 13, 2024. According to Worldometer data, 704,753,890 COVID-19 cases were reported to that date. 675,619,811 people recovered from the pandemic while as many as 7,010,681 died of Coronavirus till this date.