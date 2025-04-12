The controversy has also drawn comments from Bhushansinharaje Holkar, a descendant of Ahilyabai Holkar, who initially opposed the removal.

The statue of Waghya, a dog near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s samadhi at Raigad Fort, has reignited a fierce debate over its historical legitimacy and appropriateness. The issue has been raised by royal descendants, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati and Udayanraje Bhosale, who have demanded its removal, claiming there is no historical evidence to support the popular tale of a loyal dog jumping into Shivaji Maharaj’s funeral pyre.

Sambhajiraje, who first raised the issue last month, pointed out that the story of Waghya was introduced in 1919 through the Marathi play Rajsanyas, written by Ram Ganesh Gadkari. He argued that the tale, which has since become part of Marathi folklore, is purely fictional and has no foundation in historical records. He expressed disbelief that the statue was installed without credible historical backing, especially considering that it is larger than the statue of Shivaji Maharaj himself. “It is absolutely ridiculous,” he remarked.

The controversy gained further attention when Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Raigad Fort. Sambhajiraje hoped Shah would address the issue and advocate for the statue's removal, but the matter was not mentioned during his visit, leaving the royal family disappointed. Despite this, Sambhajiraje remained optimistic, noting that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had previously hinted at forming a committee to look into the matter.

Udayanraje Bhosale added his voice to the criticism, questioning how the dog, which resembles a British breed, could be seen as a symbol of Indian heritage. He argued that the statue, if not based on authentic history, should be dismantled.

The controversy has also drawn comments from Bhushansinharaje Holkar, a descendant of Ahilyabai Holkar, who initially opposed the removal. However, after clarifying a misunderstanding about the deadline for the statue’s removal, he expressed that decisions should be based on historical evidence to prevent further emotional divisions.

As the debate continues, the fate of the statue remains uncertain, with many calling for a careful, evidence-based approach to preserve the integrity of Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy.

