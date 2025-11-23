What is Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill? What does it mean for Chandigarh? Know here

The Parliament is all set to witness a heated winter session, as the central government plans to introduce the contentious Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the upcoming session, which is scheduled to commence on December 1.

The Parliament is all set to witness a heated winter session, as the central government plans to introduce the contentious Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the upcoming session, which is scheduled to commence on December 1. The move has triggered a massive backlash from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and other parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), once a part of the NDA.

However, the Union Government has now announced that it has "no intention" to introduce changes regarding Chandigarh's administration.

All about the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to include the Union Territory of Chandigarh under the Constitution's Article 240. This implies that the bill seeks to bring Chandigarh in the same category as the other Union Territories, which do not possess legislatures of their own.

At present, Article 240 includes Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Puducherry, Daman and Diu and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

What if the bill is passed?

The bill, if passed, would allow the President to frame regulations for Chandigarh, as it would fall into the same category as the other Union Territories.