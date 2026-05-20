What is Cockroach Janta Party and who is its founder? Viral Gen Z movement crosses 40,000 members in 2 days

The satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has gone viral online after controversial remarks attributed to Chief Justice Surya Kant.

A satirical online movement calling itself the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has rapidly gained traction on social media after remarks attributed to Chief Justice Surya Kant reportedly compared unemployed youth to 'cockroaches.' The group claims it has gathered more than 40,000 members within just a couple of days of its online launch.

The digital initiative, which blends humour with political commentary, has quickly turned into a viral talking point across platforms.

What is Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is a satirical political platform created as an online parody of conventional political organisations. It presents itself as a humorous space for expressing frustration with political and social systems through irony and satire rather than formal political participation.

The group has released a tongue-in-cheek manifesto describing itself as 'secular, socialist, democratic, lazy.' Its mock policy proposals include banning post-retirement political roles for judges, ensuring 50% representation for women in Parliament without increasing seat strength, and imposing long disqualification periods for elected representatives who switch parties.

It has also criticised administrative practices such as rechecking fees in school examinations and voiced support for students affected by competitive exam controversies.

Who is Abhijeet Dipke, Founder of CJP?

The movement was started by Abhijeet Dipke, a former social media worker associated with the Aam Aadmi Party’s digital team. Dipke is known for his engagement in political communication and online campaign strategies.

Under his leadership, the CJP was designed as a parody-driven platform rather than a formal political party. Despite its satirical nature, it has attracted significant attention, especially after political personalities and public figures engaged with its posts online.

Political Leaders Join in on the Satire

The group’s popularity grew further after Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad interacted with its content on social media.

Azad jokingly asked about membership criteria, prompting a witty response referencing his 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. Moitra also expressed interest in joining, adding to the viral momentum.

Controversy Over Court Remarks

The discussion gained attention following a reported courtroom observation by Chief Justice Surya Kant during a hearing on May 15. He was quoted as making remarks about unemployed individuals entering certain professions and “attacking everyone.”

He later clarified that his statement was misinterpreted and referred specifically to individuals allegedly using fake qualifications, not unemployed youth in general.

Digital Movement Reflects Youth Sentiment

The CJP has announced plans for a virtual Gen-Z convention and continues to position itself as a humorous outlet for youth expression. Membership requirements jokingly include being 'chronically online' and 'professionally sarcastic.'

While it remains uncertain whether the group will formalise into an official organisation, its rapid rise highlights growing political satire and online activism among young internet users.