Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no impact on...

What is cloudburst? What triggered flash flood, killing 38 in Kishtwar? India's five most devastating cloudbursts

'The ending is so...': Toronto artists recreate Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's iconic Om Shanti Om scene

US-based S&P upgrades India's rating, calls it 'buoyant economy', contrary to what Donald Trump said

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri makes BIG claims, says he was blackmailed over...: 'Couple of them called...'

'It's bogus talk, they don't have...': Ex-India star on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli playing Vijay Hazare Trophy

''It may seem cute, but...'': IFS officer slams man for taking leopard cub on car ride in himachal, WATCH

Engineering Real-Time Intelligence: Bhaskar Yakkanti’s Contributions to Scalable Data Systems

UPI Alert! GPay, PhonePe, Paytm users will not be able to make this transaction from October 1; check details

Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught

Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no impact on...

Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no

What is cloudburst? What triggered flash flood, killing 38 in Kishtwar? India's five most devastating cloudbursts

What is cloudburst? India's five most devastating cloudbursts, Kishtwar...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught

Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities

7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that h

HomeIndia

INDIA

What is cloudburst? What triggered flash flood, killing 38 in Kishtwar? India's five most devastating cloudbursts

The term "cloudburst" came from the notion that clouds were like water balloons and could burst, resulting in rapid precipitation. However, this idea has since been disproven. Sometimes a large amount of runoff from higher elevations is mistakenly taken as a cloudburst.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 07:19 PM IST

What is cloudburst? What triggered flash flood, killing 38 in Kishtwar? India's five most devastating cloudbursts
38 people were killed and 100 injured in Kishtwar Cloudburst.

TRENDING NOW

    A massive cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the Chashoti village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, killing at least 38 people and injuring 100 others.Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma said, "A flash flood has occurred at Chashoti area in Kishtwar, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. Rescue Operations have been started." 

    What is cloudburst?

    A cloudburst is a horrific rainfall, causing an enormous amount of precipitation in a very short duration. It is generally accompanied by hail and thunder, which can create flood conditions. A cloudburst generally dumps large amounts of water in a short period and brings as much as 25 mm of precipitation, which may correspond to 25,000 metric tons per square kilometer. 

    Five biggest cloudbursts in India

    September 28, 1908: A cloudburst in Hyderabad caused so much rainfall that the level of the Musi River increased up to 3.4 meters. About 15,000 people were killed, and more than 80,000 houses were destroyed in the cloudbursts.

    July 20, 1970: The cloudburst occurring on the southern mountain front in the Alaknanda valley between Joshimath and Chamoli was so severe that it wiped out the leftover of the 1894 Gohna lake. It also washed away a roadside settlement between Pipalkoti and Helong and a convoy of 30 buses.

    July 26, 2005: The cloudburst taking place near Mumbai caused a rainfall of 950 millimetres or 37 inches, over eight to ten hours. More than 1,000 people were killed.

    August 6, 2010: A series of cloudbursts in Leh left 1,000 people dead and more than 400 injured.

    June 15, 2013: The cloudburst taking place in the Kedarnath and Rambara region of Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, left more than 1,000 people dead. It is feared that the death toll might have reached 5,000. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Gautam Adani bribery and securities fraud case: Why is US regulator struggling to serve summons to Indian billionaire?
    Gautam Adani bribery and securities fraud case: Why is US regulator struggling t
    Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day this year?
    Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day this year?
    Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles, no one arrested yet
    Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles
    IMD Weather Update: THESE 3 states are under heavy rain alert for the next 7 days - Leave your home with proper protection
    IMD Weather Update: THESE 3 states are under heavy rain alert for the next 7 day
    Pune: 7 killed, over 20 injured after van carrying pilgrims, including children, falls off hilly road 
    Pune: 7 killed, over 20 injured after van carrying pilgrims, including children,
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos
    Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught
    Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
    7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
    From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit
    From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that h
    Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
    Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
    Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
    5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE