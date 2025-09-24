What is cloud seeding? Delhi to launch its first-ever artificial rain; check date
Why Bangladesh captain Litton Das is missing from IND vs BAN Super Four clash?
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi makes BIG statement ahead of Bihar polls: 'Willing to join...'
EXPOSED! Pakistan's textbooks twist Operation Sindoor, paints India as 'aggressor pleading for peace after...'
Shaheen Afridi backs Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's provocative celebrations in IND-PAK match, issues bold challenge to Team India
Meet man, started with Rs 10,000 salary, worked with Sunil Mittal, later founded company worth Rs 1500000000, his company is...
On sidelines of UNGA, Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif urges IMF to consider flood impact on country's economy: 'Steadily making progress...'
Viral video: Russian woman dances to Rajasthani folk song dedicated to her; WATCH
Pahalgam terror attack: Man, who helped LeT terrorists, arrested
Aamir Khan, Salman Khan faced problems while shooting Andaz Apna Apna; they bonded when Salman supported Aamir during...
INDIA
Residents of Delhi will soon get relief from high pollutant levels in the air, i.e., from toxic air, especially during the winter. In a first such initiative, the DGCA has allowed IIT Kanpur to initiate cloud seeding activity.
Residents of Delhi will soon get relief from high pollutant levels in the air, i.e., from toxic air, especially during the winter. In a first such initiative, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has allowed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, to initiate cloud seeding activity following the protocols of the approved operations manuals. However, artificial intelligence has been delayed now after it was planned for a few months.
The DGCA in its statement, issued that the cloud seeding activity will start on October 1, 2025. The Civil Aviation Ministry has also mentioned some conditions for the IIT, Kanpur, and the authorities involved. However, after delaying the process for artificial rain, it will start on October 10 and will go on till November 11, that is to say, the process of cloud seeding will continue for a month.
The DGCA has firmly said that during this time period, the aircraft and the crew, engineers, will be under the surveillance of the DGCA, and the pilots are mandated to hold the latest professional license and currency of medical fitness.
It also said that the pilots who fly the flights must have past experience of related flight operations, adding that their complete details and requirements will be considered with the airport director concerned.
In July this year, the Delhi government postponed its very first cloud seeding project to late August, due to active monsoon conditions that act as a deterrent to the cloud seeding process.
Cloud seeding is a process that involves techniques that modify weather, which include the involvement of substances like silver iodide and dry ice, which are artificially added to clouds to result in rain or snow in areas that lack water or witness less snowfall.