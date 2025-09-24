Add DNA as a Preferred Source
What is cloud seeding? Delhi to launch its first-ever artificial rain; check date

Residents of Delhi will soon get relief from high pollutant levels in the air, i.e., from toxic air, especially during the winter. In a first such initiative, the DGCA has allowed IIT Kanpur to initiate cloud seeding activity.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 08:40 PM IST

    Residents of Delhi will soon get relief from high pollutant levels in the air, i.e., from toxic air, especially during the winter. In a first such initiative, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has allowed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, to initiate cloud seeding activity following the protocols of the approved operations manuals. However, artificial intelligence has been delayed now after it was planned for a few months.

    When will artificial rain begin in Delhi?

    The DGCA in its statement, issued that the cloud seeding activity will start on October 1, 2025. The Civil Aviation Ministry has also mentioned some conditions for the IIT, Kanpur, and the authorities involved. However, after delaying the process for artificial rain, it will start on October 10 and will go on till November 11, that is to say, the process of cloud seeding will continue for a month.

    What instructions are given by DGCA?

    The DGCA has firmly said that during this time period, the aircraft and the crew, engineers, will be under the surveillance of the DGCA, and the pilots are mandated to hold the latest professional license and currency of medical fitness.

    It also said that the pilots who fly the flights must have past experience of related flight operations, adding that their complete details and requirements will be considered with the airport director concerned.

    In July this year, the Delhi government postponed its very first cloud seeding project to late August, due to active monsoon conditions that act as a deterrent to the cloud seeding process.

    What is cloud seeding?

    Cloud seeding is a process that involves techniques that modify weather, which include the involvement of substances like silver iodide and dry ice, which are artificially added to clouds to result in rain or snow in areas that lack water or witness less snowfall. 

