What is Chandipura Virus (CHPV)? 22 children dead, 35 infected in Gujarat

Affected children are admitted to civil hospitals in Gandhinagar, Himmatnagar, Patan, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Doctors are closely monitoring their condition as they receive specialised treatment.

Children mostly below 15 years of age have contracted Chandipura virus in Gujarat, with twenty-two children succumbing to the infection, while seven others are currently undergoing treatment.

According to State Health Minister Praful Panseriya, 184 suspected cases of the virus have emerged so far, of which 35 have tested positive, while the results of 11 samples are awaited. Affected children are admitted to civil hospitals in Gandhinagar, Himmatnagar, Patan, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Doctors are closely monitoring their condition as they receive specialised treatment.

The Health Department has instructed all government and private paediatric hospitals to immediately admit children showing symptoms of the infection to intensive care units with oxygen and ventilator support to prevent complications such as multiple organ failure. To contain the virus, the health teams are carrying out pesticide spraying in areas with animal husbandry activity to control sandflies, which transmit the virus.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation in Gujarat and ordered district health officers to put measures in place to curb the spread of the virus.

What is the Chandipura virus?

The Chandipura virus, also known as Chandipura Viral Encephalitis, is a viral disease that causes inflammation of the brain. The virus was first identified in 1965 in Chandipura village in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district. The virus is reported to be named after the village it was isolated from.

It is transmitted primarily by sandflies and mosquitoes, including the Aedes aegypti species that bite during the day, also said to spread dengue. It is a severe and rapidly progressing inflammation of the brain that predominantly targets children under the age of 15.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting, altered sensorium, convulsions, diarrhoea, neurological deficit and meningeal irritation. The symptoms may progress to convulsions, coma, and in some cases, death. In children, it can lead to high mortality within 48 to 72 hours of symptom onset.

CHPV outbreaks in India

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) reports, CHPV is a member of the Rhabdoviridae family and is known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks of Acute encephalitis syndrome(AES) in western, central and southern parts of India, especially during the monsoon season.

Between 2003 and 2004, the outbreaks of the virus were reported bin central India, including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Over 300 children died because of the infection at the time.

Phlebotomus papatasi (a sandfly) is reported to be the vector of CHPV disease in Gujarat. It can cause high case fatality ratios, ranging from 56% to 75% as reported during previous outbreaks in India. CHPV has not been detected in other countries; however, according to a study, it may be present in other countries in Asia and Africa. There is no evidence that this virus has been detected among those travelling from India to other countries, as per WHO reports.