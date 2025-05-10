Actually, a ceasefire is a temporary halt in hostilities or armed conflict between opposing parties, typically agreed upon to pause fighting for a specific period or purpose.

With US President Donald Trump announcing a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the question that has emerged is, what is a ceasefire, and what happens in a ceasefire? Actually, a ceasefire is a temporary halt in hostilities or armed conflict between opposing parties, typically agreed upon to pause fighting for a specific period or purpose. It can be unilateral, when one side stops fighting, or mutual, when both sides agree to stop. A ceasefire is often used in wars, insurgencies, or border clashes, such as the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions to reduce violence, enable negotiations, or address humanitarian needs.

What does Indo-Pak ceasefire mean?

In the case of an India-Pakistan ceasefire, it will halt missile and drone attacks, including Turkish-supplied Asisguard Songar drones. Both sides will agree to stop targeting civilian infrastructure like hospitals and military sites like Adhampur’s S-400 system. It is believed that the ceasefire has come after the interference of US President Donald Trump, who has good relations with both countries.

However, during a ceasefire, the warring sides may continue non-military actions, like Pakistan’s misinformation campaign with fake videos claiming attacks on Indian bases. Besides, a ceasefire agreement might include clauses to curb such propaganda to maintain stability. Social media monitoring, as done by BBC Verify in debunking Pakistan’s claims, becomes critical to counter false narratives that could provoke renewed fighting.

During a ceasefire, neutral parties like the United Nations, regional organisations, or third-party mediators like the U.S. in the India-Pakistan context, may monitor compliance. Besides, hotlines, joint military committees or peacekeeping forces may be established to report violations. Similarly, all kinds of violations, like unauthorised firing or misinformation campaigns can undermine trust and collapse the ceasefire.