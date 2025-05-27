The Indian forces used BrahMos and Akash missiles during this period, also destroying Pakistan's F-18 and J-17 fighter jets. Following four days of intense conflict, India accepted a ceasefire request from Pakistan on May 10.

India's Operation Sindoor, conducted in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, has exposed a significant vulnerability in the country's defence capabilities: the ability to defend against drone warfare. Despite causing substantial damage to Pakistan's military and terrorist infrastructure, the widespread use of drones during the operation has reportedly underscored shortcomings in India's current air defence systems. Experts suggest that India requires a C-RAM (Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar) system to effectively address aerial threats, including drones.

About Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 6-7, resulted in the destruction of nine terrorist bases located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In response, Pakistan initiated attacks targeting Indian military and residential areas. India retaliated, successfully neutralizing the Pakistani attacks and destroying eleven of its airbases.

The Indian forces used BrahMos and Akash missiles during this period, also destroying Pakistan's F-18 and J-17 fighter jets. Following four days of intense conflict, India accepted a ceasefire request from Pakistan on May 10.

Why C-RAM system is required?

India's missile defense systems have proven effective in countering Pakistani attacks. During 'Operation Sindoor,' Pakistan launched numerous Chinese and Turkish-made drones. Defence experts have noted that Pakistan's persistent drone attacks have highlighted the limitations of India's current air defence capabilities. While India possesses advanced air defence systems such as the S-400, acquired from Russia, and the Akash system, which performed well during Operation Sindoor, these systems are primarily designed to counter attacks from missiles, fighter jets, and rockets. Experts suggest that additional measures are needed to effectively defend against low-altitude drone attacks.

What is C-RAM system?

India urgently needs to develop a C-RAM (Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar) system to address low-altitude aerial threats. These systems would significantly enhance the security of military bases along the border. During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched missiles made in China, which were successfully intercepted by the S-400 system. However, the system encountered challenges in detecting and destroying smaller drones.

Pakistan used drones manufactured in Turkey and China, which were neutralized by the Indian Armed Forces using air defense guns. C-RAM systems, similar to the U.S. Phalanx or the Israeli Iron Dome, are designed to destroy low-altitude threats, including rockets, artillery shells, mortars, and drones.