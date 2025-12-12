FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match ticket prices plunge to record low - Is the once-unmatched hype losing steam?

In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said

No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion bailout package, can it meet them?

Explained: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock vs UAE won't enter U-19 cricket's official stats

Who is IAS Supriya Sahu? Civil servant gets UN's highest environmental honour for...

SA20 Season 4: Pretoria Capitals appoint star South African all-rounder as new captain, his name is...

Popular weightloss drug Ozempic launched in India at the price of Rs..., check dosage, more details

No Cameron Green on CSK's radar? Five-time champions drop big IPL 2026 auction hint

Woman fired for repeatedly arriving 40-minutes early to office, boss claims 'she refused to...'

What is C-5? What's India's role in it? Pakistan not part of Donald Trump's plan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said

In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said

No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion bailout package, can it meet them?

No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion loan package

Explained: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock vs UAE won't enter U-19 cricket's official stats

Explained: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock vs UAE won't enter

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says ‘Cricket ke beech...'

In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says

Rajinikanth turns 75: Lesser-known facts about superstar who was once bus conductor, then became Tamil cinema’s Thalaivar

Rajinikanth turns 75: Lesser-known facts about superstar who was once bus conduc

Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol remember superstar, Amit Shah, other political heavyweights offer tributes

Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol rem

HomeIndia

INDIA

What is C-5? What's India's role in it? Pakistan not part of Donald Trump's plan

US President Donald Trump is now gearing up to create a new and powerful global platform, the group of five countries, 'C5', or 'Core Five', which consists of world powers like the US, Russia, China, India and Japan, bypassing the contemporary powerful group, Europe-dominated G7.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 04:21 PM IST

What is C-5? What's India's role in it? Pakistan not part of Donald Trump's plan
Donald Trump is planning to create C-5 core group of powerful nations excluding Pakistan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump is taking strategic steps and moves to keep both his allies and enemies engaged in some or the other way as after imposing a massive 50% tariff on Indian products and taking stringent steps to stop Indians from going to the US for jobs and education, he has now held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside making a deal of dvanced technology and support for Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets, worth $686 million.

Amid this, he is now gearing up to create a new and powerful global platform, the group of five countries, 'C5', or 'Core Five', which consists of world powers like the US, Russia, China, India and Japan, bypassing the contemporary powerful group, Europe-dominated G7 and other traditional democracy and wealth based groupings. As of now, no official statement has been released regarding the formation of the group and the matter is being talked about in the government circles. 

According to the American publication Politico, the concept for another power group came up in a longer, unpublished version of the National Security Strategy that the White House published last week. The report gives details of a vision for the partnership between the US and the major powers beyond the traditional G7 framework. The publication has described it as “far-out but not shocking". Politico said that the complete plan could not be confirmed citing Defence One.

Why is Donald Trump keen on creating a power group?

The core motive behind the concept is reportedly to make a new group or consisting of major world powers not restricted or bound by the G7's rules, including the countries must be both wealthy and democratically governed. 

"The strategy proposes a 'Core Five,' or C5, consisting of the United States, China, Russia, India, and Japan – several countries with populations over 100 million. It would meet regularly, like the G7, at summits on specific topics. The first on the proposed C5 agenda: security in the Middle East, specifically the normalisation of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia," the report said.

The report also says that these nations are both strategically powerful and in terms of population, populations exceeding 100 million.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said
In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said
No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion bailout package, can it meet them?
No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion loan package
Explained: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock vs UAE won't enter U-19 cricket's official stats
Explained: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock vs UAE won't enter
Who is IAS Supriya Sahu? Civil servant gets UN's highest environmental honour for...
Who is IAS Supriya Sahu? Civil servant gets UN's highest environmental honour fo
SA20 Season 4: Pretoria Capitals appoint star South African all-rounder as new captain, his name is...
SA20: Pretoria Capitals appoint star South African all-rounder as new captain
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says ‘Cricket ke beech...'
In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says
Rajinikanth turns 75: Lesser-known facts about superstar who was once bus conductor, then became Tamil cinema’s Thalaivar
Rajinikanth turns 75: Lesser-known facts about superstar who was once bus conduc
Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol remember superstar, Amit Shah, other political heavyweights offer tributes
Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol rem
Dhurandhar: From quickest Rs 300 crore grosser, to Ranveer Singh's biggest opener; five box office records broken by brutal blockbuster
Dhurandhar: five box office records broken by Ranveer Singh's brutal blockbuster
Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakait's dating timeline; From Aishwarya Rai to Karisma Kapoor
Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakai
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement