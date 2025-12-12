What is C-5? What's India's role in it? Pakistan not part of Donald Trump's plan

US President Donald Trump is now gearing up to create a new and powerful global platform, the group of five countries, 'C5', or 'Core Five', which consists of world powers like the US, Russia, China, India and Japan, bypassing the contemporary powerful group, Europe-dominated G7.

US President Donald Trump is taking strategic steps and moves to keep both his allies and enemies engaged in some or the other way as after imposing a massive 50% tariff on Indian products and taking stringent steps to stop Indians from going to the US for jobs and education, he has now held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside making a deal of dvanced technology and support for Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets, worth $686 million.

Amid this, he is now gearing up to create a new and powerful global platform, the group of five countries, 'C5', or 'Core Five', which consists of world powers like the US, Russia, China, India and Japan, bypassing the contemporary powerful group, Europe-dominated G7 and other traditional democracy and wealth based groupings. As of now, no official statement has been released regarding the formation of the group and the matter is being talked about in the government circles.

According to the American publication Politico, the concept for another power group came up in a longer, unpublished version of the National Security Strategy that the White House published last week. The report gives details of a vision for the partnership between the US and the major powers beyond the traditional G7 framework. The publication has described it as “far-out but not shocking". Politico said that the complete plan could not be confirmed citing Defence One.

Why is Donald Trump keen on creating a power group?

The core motive behind the concept is reportedly to make a new group or consisting of major world powers not restricted or bound by the G7's rules, including the countries must be both wealthy and democratically governed.

"The strategy proposes a 'Core Five,' or C5, consisting of the United States, China, Russia, India, and Japan – several countries with populations over 100 million. It would meet regularly, like the G7, at summits on specific topics. The first on the proposed C5 agenda: security in the Middle East, specifically the normalisation of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia," the report said.

