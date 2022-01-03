What is 'Bulli Bai', an app used to target Muslim women? All you need to know

2022 didn't start on a pleasant note for Muslim women who were auctioned on January 1 on an app called 'Bulli Bai' on the hosting platform GitHub without their knowledge or consent.

This has happened nearly after six months of the 'Sulli Deals' that took place in July 2021, where photos of Muslim women were uploaded without their consent and were auctioned online. This was again found on GitHub.

While Sulli Deals targeted random Muslim women on social media, 'Bulli bai' targeted influential Muslim women who have a presence online and voiced their concerns openly. They uploaded doctored images of these women for sale online.

Women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, were among those who were auctioned online and demanded strict action against the culprits.

What is 'Sulli deals' and 'Bulli Bai'?

First of all, 'Sulli' is a derogatory term used against women and the app had a tagline that said, "Sulli deal of the day". The app displayed doctored pictures of Muslim women and illegally auctioned them online.

Six months later, 'Bulli Bai', another such app that was created for the same purpose was promoted on Twitter with the handle name - @bullibai. The display picture of the app was of a Khalistani supporter.

Bulli Bai is pretty similar to Sulli Deals and when one opened the app, a woman's face would appear randomly who had a strong Twitter presence.

However, the matter was raised by Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Twitter. Priyanka Chaturvedi took the matter to Mumbai police and demanded that the culprits should be arrested at the earliest.

As of now, taking cognisance of the matter, the IT Ministry has taken action and blocked the creators of the Bulli Bai app and an FIR has been lodged by the Delhi Police.