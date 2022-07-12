What is Bhima Koregaon case in which SC will hear Varavara Rao's bail plea today

(Image Source: ANI/IANS)

The Supreme Court today will hear a plea filed by Telugu poet and an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, P Varavara Rao, challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his petition for permanent medical bail in the matter. A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit posted it for hearing on Tuesday.

This comes after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested that Varavara Rao be allowed to place on record a compilation of documents and the matter be heard tomorrow. Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Rao, said he has no objection to this.

Varavara Rao was arrested on August 28, 2018 from his Hyderabad residence and is an under-trial in the Bhima Koregaon case. An FIR was registered in the case by the Pune police on January 8, 2018 under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case pertains to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. Police claimed that the speeches made here triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

What is Bhima Koregaon case?

In a nationwide crackdown by Maharashtra police, five prominent Left-wing activists were arrested on August 28, 2018 in connection with violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018. The police said that they have links with outlawed Naxal groups. Those arrested included writer-poet P Varavara Rao, lawyers Sudha Bhardwaj, Arun Farreira and Vernon Gonzalves, and Gautam Navalakha.

Police alleged that they funded Elgar Parishad conclave that was organised on December 31, 2017, where inflammatory speeches were made. Violence erupted the following day at Bhima Koregaon during a commemorative event. One person was killed and many others were injured.

A probe was launched by Maharashtra police and multiple raids were conducted that year. Police arrested five persons and recovered some documents including a letter. Police claim that the letter talked about a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Rajiv Gandhi-style attack.

That year was the 200th anniversary of the struggle of Bhima Koregaon, a significant day in anti-caste history. Several lakh Bahujans, especially those belonging to the Dalit community, commemorated the participation of Dalit soldiers who, along with the East India Company, trounced the casteist Peshwa-led army of the Maratha empire in 1818.

History of Bhima Koregaon

Bhima Koregaon is a small village in Pune district of Maharashtra with a strong Dalit-nationalist historical connection. On January 1, 1818, a battle was fought here between the upper caste dominated forces of the Peshwa and the British army mainly comprising Dalit soldiers.

The Dalit-dominated British troops defeated the Peshwa army. In recent decades, Bhima Koregaon has become a symbol in Maharashtra for celebrating Dalit pride. That year marked the 200th anniversary of the victory of the Dalits over the upper caste people, as viewed by many.