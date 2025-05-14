In the view of the current tensions with Pakistan, India has developed a new low-cost Counter Drone System in Hard Kill Mode 'Bhargavastra', to successfully counter drone attacks by the enemy. Three trials of the missile system has been made on Tuesday.

After Pakistan attacked India with all possible weapons like drones, missiles and even mortars and heavy calibre artillery, India smashed all these weapons with its S-400 missile defence system and its attempts to create destruction in the country. In the India Pakistan war, the former used Turkish Asisguard Songar Drones in an attempt to kill civilians which India thwarted. In the view of the current tensions with Pakistan, India has developed a new low-cost Counter Drone System in Hard Kill Mode 'Bhargavastra', to successfully counter drone attacks by the enemy.

The missile system has been designed and developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL). The micro rockets used in this counter-drone system underwent rigorous testing at the Seaward Firing Range, Gopalpur achieving all designated objectives. Three trials were conducted for the rocket at Gopalpur on May 13 in the presence of senior officials of Army Air Defence (AAD).

Two trials were conducted by firing one rocket each. One trial was conducted by firing two rockets in salvo mode within 2 seconds. All four rockets performed as expected and achieved the required launch parameters, underscoring its pioneering technology in mitigating large-scale drone attacks.

Bhargavastra-India's answer to Pakistani drones

'Bhargavastra' is a Unified Solution for Countering Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Threats and boasts of advanced capabilities for detecting and eliminating small, incoming drones at distances of upto 2.5 km. It employs unguided micro rockets as the first layer of defence capable of neutralising swarm of drones with lethal radius of 20 meters and guided micro-missile (already tested earlier) as the second layer for pin point accuracy, ensuring precise and impactful neutralisation.

Designed for seamless deployment across diverse terrains, including high-altitude regions (> 5000 m above sea level), Bhargavastra's adaptability and cost-effectivenes can be gauged from its indigenous design and the development of dedicated rocket and micro-missiles which it uses to neutralise hostile UAVs.

The system is modular and can have an additional soft-kill layer to include Jamming and Spoofing to provide an integrated and comprehensive shield for all branches of the armed forces.The system being modular the sensors (Radar, EO & RF Receiver) and shooter can be configured as per user requirement and made to work in an integrated manner for layered and tiered AD cover, enabling engagement of targets at longer ranges.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations after India's Operation Sindoor, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods

