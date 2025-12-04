FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

What is Bharat Taxi? Govt launches ride-hailing service to take on Ola, Uber in THESE cities; check key details

The central government has started pilot trials for its ride hailing service, ‘Bharat Taxi’, set to take on the already existing and popular ones, Ola, Uber, Rapido and others. The service is aimed at offering an alternative for drivers of these private commercial services.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 12:03 AM IST

The central government has started pilot trials for its ride hailing service, ‘Bharat Taxi’, set to take on the already existing and popular ones, Ola, Uber, Rapido and others. The service is aimed at offering an alternative for drivers of these private commercial services.  

Confirming the launch of Bharat Taxi, Amit Shah wrote to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, December 2, about the app’s motive to make drivers independent of private companies so that they receive a larger share of the fare. He said that the service is driver-owned so that they have complete control over it  

What is Bharat Taxi App? 

Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, a multi-state cooperative registered under the MSCS Act 2002, will operate the government ride hailing service. It is considered as the world’s first national mobility cooperative as the drivers would own the app without government stake, reported Mint. The cooperative already boasts more than 51,000 registered driver-members across New Delhi and Saurashtra, Gujarat, where this service is going through trails and it is at the beta stage. 

Here, drivers are not just providers but get their share of the platform’s growth. The service is a collaboration of a pan-India federation of eight top cooperatives came together on June 6, 2025, that consists of NCDC, IFFCO, GCMMF, NABARD, NDDB, NCEL, and Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd. This makes Bharat Taxi one of the biggest cooperatives leading drivers in India. The platform is totally funded by these cooperatives and functions on a zero-commission model and on a single window, to provide hassle-free, transparent, and reliable travel for commuters. This initiative is a milestone in redefining ride-hailing with a model based on fairness, and a reliable platform backed by the cooperation. 

How is Bharat Taxi beneficial for its drivers? 

The platform is highly useful for its drivers as they get the following benefits: 

-Financial transparency 

-They receive full fare amounts without high commission cuts.  

-The drivers become members who are represented on the cooperative board. 

- They also get a share in annual profits and dividends, making the platform a sustainable and equitable livelihood for them. 

