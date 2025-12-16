What is Bambiha gang? Know members who claimed responsibility for kabaddi player Rana Balachauria's murder, their link to Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

Mohali SSP Harmandeep Hans confirmed the attackers posed as fans before opening fire on Balachauria. The police are investigating multiple angles, including potential gang connections and a possible link to a prominent Punjabi singer scheduled to appear at the venue.

In a shocking incident, Rana Balachauria, a Kabaddi player, was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a tournament in Mohali, Punjab, on Monday. According to police, the victim was approached by attackers on a bike for a selfie in a pretext of killing him. They opened fire at Rana, who suffered four to five gunshot wounds to his face and upper body. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he succumbed to his injuries.

What is Bambiha gang?



Bambiha Gang is a major criminal organisation primarily active in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. As of late 2025, it remains the arch-rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar syndicate, often engaging in high-profile retaliatory violence. The gang was founded by Davinder Singh Sidhu (known as Davinder Bambiha), a former popular kabaddi player from Moga, Punjab. He entered the world of crime after being arrested for murder and was killed in a police encounter in 2016. Currently, Gaurav Patial (alias Lucky Patial)is believed to be operating from Armenia. Another key figure, Kaushal Chaudhary, manages operations from Bhondsi jail in Gurgaon.

The Bambiha gang is engaged in a violent rivalry with the Bishnoi-Kala Jatheri syndicate, looking for control over Punjab's music industry, kabaddi tournaments, and extortion rackets. To counter their rivals, they've formed alliances with gangs led by Neeraj Bawana and Tillu Tajpuriya. The Bambiha gang is known for using social media to claim attacks and threaten rivals, including public figures.

Bambiha gang behind Rana Balachauria's death

In the Balachauria murder, the Bambiha gang members Makhan Amritsar and Karan claimed responsibility, asserting that the kabaddi player had provided shelter to those involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The Bambiha gang members also claimed that Balachauria also remained associated with rival gangs led by Jaggu Bhagwnpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Mohali SSP Harmandeep Hans confirmed the attackers posed as fans before opening fire on Balachauria. The police are investigating multiple angles, including potential gang connections and a possible link to a prominent Punjabi singer scheduled to appear at the venue. Though Bthe ambiha gang claimed responsibility, police are continuing their investigation.

Back in November 2025, two sharpshooters linked to the gang were injured and apprehended following an encounter with the Patiala Police. In June 2025, the gang reportedly targeted the mother and cousin of rival gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in Batala as part of an ongoing gang war.