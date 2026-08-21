What is Apple Pay? Know all about its India launch date, features and UPI comparison

INDIA
Apple Pay is reportedly launching in India in October 2025 and will compete with UPI. Apple Pay uses NFC tap-to-pay on Apple devices, while UPI uses QR codes and works on all phones.
Apple Pay is expected to launch in India around October this year, following a prolonged absence. This move coincides with rising iPhone sales and the dominance of UPI in India's digital payments. As demand for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series grows, Apple's entry into the market appears inevitable despite Android's current dominance.
Apple's digital payment system is called Apple Pay. Near Field Communication (NFC) technology is used in its operation. At payment terminals, users can make payments by tapping their Apple Watch or iPhone. It makes use of the current card network and functions similarly to Samsung Pay. The vendor does not have access to your actual card number.
NPCI created the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, which is directly connected to banks. It is compatible with all major payment apps and operates via phone numbers or QR code scans.
Here is a simple comparison between the two:
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iPhones are required for Apple Pay to function. It's possible that Apple held off on launching until there were more iPhone customers in India. Apple typically claims that it enters a market at the appropriate time rather than too late. No. Apple Pay will work only on Apple devices. The company is not expected to bring it to Android phones.