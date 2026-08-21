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What is Apple Pay? Know all about its India launch date, features and UPI comparison

Apple Pay is reportedly launching in India in October 2025 and will compete with UPI. Apple Pay uses NFC tap-to-pay on Apple devices, while UPI uses QR codes and works on all phones.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 12:24 PM IST

What is Apple Pay? Know all about its India launch date, features and UPI comparison
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Apple Pay is expected to launch in India around October this year, following a prolonged absence. This move coincides with rising iPhone sales and the dominance of UPI in India's digital payments. As demand for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series grows, Apple's entry into the market appears inevitable despite Android's current dominance.

What is Apple Pay?

Apple's digital payment system is called Apple Pay. Near Field Communication (NFC) technology is used in its operation. At payment terminals, users can make payments by tapping their Apple Watch or iPhone. It makes use of the current card network and functions similarly to Samsung Pay. The vendor does not have access to your actual card number.

How does Apple Pay compare with UPI?

NPCI created the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, which is directly connected to banks. It is compatible with all major payment apps and operates via phone numbers or QR code scans. 

Here is a simple comparison between the two:

  • How it works: Apple Pay makes use of device tokenisation and NFC tap-to-pay. UPI makes use of phone numbers or QR codes connected to bank accounts. 

  • Compatibility: In-store tap-to-pay is compatible with Apple Pay. To process payments, UPI requires an active internet connection. Security: Apple Pay authenticates users using Touch ID or Face ID. A 4- or 6-digit UPI PIN and bank account linkage are used by UPI. 

  • Privacy: Because retailers never see your actual card number, Apple Pay is more private. Your Virtual Payment Address (VPA) is visible to merchants in UPI. 

  • Fraud protection: Apple Pay offers robust protection against credit card chargebacks. Once sent, UPI transfers are instantaneous and difficult to undo.

Also read: Joe Root levels master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's world record for most fifties in Test cricket

Why was Apple Pay late in India?

iPhones are required for Apple Pay to function. It's possible that Apple held off on launching until there were more iPhone customers in India. Apple typically claims that it enters a market at the appropriate time rather than too late. No. Apple Pay will work only on Apple devices. The company is not expected to bring it to Android phones.

 

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