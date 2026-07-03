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What is an externment order? Bombay HC asks Mumbai Police, 'Why can't citizen raise slogans like 'BJP, Amit Shah Murdabad'

The Bombay High Court has questioned Mumbai Police over an activist's city ban saying 'Why citizens can't raise slogans against government?'.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

What is an externment order? Bombay HC asks Mumbai Police, 'Why can't citizen raise slogans like 'BJP, Amit Shah Murdabad'
Bombay HC questions Mumbai police on activist's city ban (ANI)
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Punishing a citizen for only opposing some decisions of the Union Government and raising slogans against it, cannot be a reason for externing that citizen from an area; the Bombay High Court made the remark on Thursday.  

Court quashes Mumbai Police order

The remark was part of a strong judgement made by single-judge bench comprising Justice Madhav Jamdar who heavily criticised the Mumbai Police for giving an externment order against Saeed Ahmad Abdul Wahid Chaudhary, 49, the general secretary of the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI), for actively organising Morchas and Dharnas against many decisions of the Central Government, including amendments to the Citizenship Act and the Gyanvapi Masjid controversy. 

Reading the petition, the judge questioned why the Mumbai Police passed such an order externing Saeed for a year was passed only based on five FIRs lodged against him, and mainly for protesting the Government of India over its decisions. 

"What is this? All citizens are being made slaves of Indian Government... They cannot stage protests, they cannot agitate- what is all this? Now so many papers have been leaked. If people protest, you will slap cases... What is this? It is the right of the citizens to protest.... The petitioner has just raised slogans like 'BJP Government Murdabad', 'Amit Shah Murdabad'... Why citizens can't raise such slogans? Why externment orders for such slogans?" Justice Jamdar said. 

While overturning the one-year ban, Justice Madhav J Jamdar further asked the police if it was intending to turn citizens into "slaves of the government" by slapping them with criminal cases for just expressing dissent. 

What is an externment order? 

An externment order is a legal order issued by a competent authority directing a person to leave a specified area and stay away from it for a fixed period. It is generally used as a preventive measure to maintain public order, rather than as a punishment for a specific crime. 

The court strongly reminded the police that they are servants of the public and not at the top of government officials and stressed that the right to protest and raise slogans against political leaders, a party or even government is a fundamental right guaranteed to every Indian citizen. 

"Petitioner has just raised slogans like BJP Government Murdabad, Amit Shah Murdabad... Why citizens can't raise such slogans? Why externment orders for such slogans?" Court asked. 

Chaudhary was externed for one year for reportedly raising slogans against the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

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