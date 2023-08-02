Headlines

What is alleged ‘panic button scam’ in Delhi buses, taxis? Why BJP has accused AAP of Rs 500 crore fraud

India

What is alleged ‘panic button scam’ in Delhi buses, taxis? Why BJP has accused AAP of Rs 500 crore fraud

The BJP has alleged that there is a multi-crore ‘panic button scam’ going on in Delhi by AAP government, with the passengers of Delhi buses and taxis being given false sense of safety.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 08:42 AM IST

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has lodged major allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government, accusing them of yet another multi-crore scam after the excise policy case. BJP has alleged that the AAP government is running a ‘panic button scam’ in Delhi buses and taxis.

Following media reports that the Anti-Corruption Bureau is carrying out an audit of panic buttons, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the Delhi Transport Department has done a scam of crores of rupees in the name of panic buttons.

Meanwhile, the AAP government has dissipated all the claims of a scam, being insistent that all the safety functions and panic buttons in Delhi buses and taxis are working perfectly, and tight surveillance is run throughout the day to maintain the safety of the passengers.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government said it is "not aware of any formal audit being carried out by the ACB, including whether appropriate technical protocols were being followed while conducting the audit or if the persons carrying the audit were technically qualified to do so".

What is the alleged ‘panic button scam’ with Rs 500 crore fraud?

As per the allegations put forward by the Delhi BJP, the government led by AAP and Arvind Kejriwal installed panic buttons in all public transport vehicles, including taxis and buses, by charging a nominal fee from the owners of these vehicles.

The BJP has alleged that AAP charges the owners of taxis and buses to install panic buttons in all their vehicles for the safety of the passengers, collecting over Rs 500 crore in ‘panic button fees’. Further, the opposition party said that these buttons remain inoperable.

BJP alleged that the panic buttons installed in the Delhi public transport vehicles are inoperable, and don’t raise any alarm in case the passengers are facing any distress and decide to press it to call the authorities, sparking the major allegation of a Rs 500 crore scam by the Delhi government.

(With PTI inputs)

