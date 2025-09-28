What is ADR? Govt’s new policy to boost patients’ safety, hospitals will now have to...

The Government of India is set to bring changes to healthcare policy by issuing guidelines to all hospitals to make it mandatory for patients to fill an Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) reporting form as part of the patient admission process.

The Government of India is set to bring changes to healthcare policy by issuing guidelines to all hospitals to make it mandatory for patients to fill an Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) reporting form as part of the patient admission process, said officials close to the matter. The government aims to collect data on the side effects of drugs by building a strong system that can detect any risk involved in using medications and drugs. The government has taken the initiative to improve public health by maintaining the safety of medicines available to the public.

This new mandate is a key initiative of the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI), overseen by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC). Pharmacovigilance is the science and activities in relation to monitoring drug safety, detecting, assessing, and preventing adverse reactions. Many hospitals presently mention the PVPI's toll-free number on prescriptions for the outpatient.

With the new policy, ADR reporting will become a mandatory element in a patient’s treatment process. This will ensure that doctors and nurses will have details of any potential drug-related side effects. The scientific body, that is, the IPC, has processed the details regarding the progress of this reporting, emphasising the spreading of ADR Monitoring Centres and the issuance of drug safety alerts.

“The plan is that hospitals will now adopt this practice of reporting adverse drug reactions in patients and become more vigilant about patient health,” the official said.

“Previously, reporting was inconsistent, but now, every hospital, whether private or government-run, must adopt this practice. This structured approach, inspired by successful models like the one at PGI, Chandigarh, makes reporting a routine part of clinical care, allowing us to be more vigilant about patient health, and PvPI should make efforts to promote adoption of this practice in other hospitals also,” another official added.

What is the role of ADR?

-It will mainly boost India’s pharmacovigilance framework and patient safety protocols.

-It will support doctors in enabling them to quickly change or discontinue treatments, preventing complications.

-The data also helps regulators identify unknown risks and update drug safety guidelines, which protects future patients.