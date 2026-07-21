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What's in Madhya Pradesh's Uniform Civil Code Bill? Key changes explained

Madhya Pradesh Assembly has passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, becoming the fourth state in India to do so. Here's a look at the key changes the new law brings.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 07:40 PM IST

What's in Madhya Pradesh's Uniform Civil Code Bill? Key changes explained
MP Assembly passes Uniform Civil Code Bill. (AI-Generated)
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Madhya Pradesh became the fourth Indian state to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill after Uttarakhand, Assam, and Gujarat. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called it a 'golden chapter' for the state and stated that it would reinforce India's foundational principle 'One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag, One Leader'. Notably, the Bill was passed through a voice vote while Congress MLAs demanded it be sent to a select committee and pushed for 27 percent OBC reservation.

 

Mohav Yadav after UCC Bill passed in MP Assembly

 

''The passing of the Uniform Civil Code Bill is truly a golden day for the 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh. The enactment of this law in the MP Legislative Assembly demonstrates out genuine commitment to the vision of 'One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag, One Leader', championed by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. This move will liberate women from the suffering caused by polygamy and ensure government support for their rights. I wish to congratulate the entire state and ask the Congress party, 'why do they always seek to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims?' It was precisely this flawed mindset of the Congress that led to the country's partition at the time of Independence,'' MP CM Mohan Yadav said.

 

Key changes after UCC Bill passed in MP Assembly

 

One common civil law - The same civil law will apply to all in the state for marriage, divorce, inheritance, maintenance and adoption, irrespective of religion (with specified exemptions).

 

Compulsory marriage registration - Every marriage needs to be registered with the government.

 

Live-in relationships must be registered - Couples living together without marriage will now have to register their relationship.

 

Equal property rights - Men and women will have equal rights in inheritance and succession.

 

Equal maintenance rights: Rules related to alimony and maintenance after separation or divorce will be uniform across communities.

 

Adoption - A common legal framework will be followed instead of separate religious personal laws for adoption and guardianship.

 

Application across MP - The new law will replace religion-specific personal laws in matters covered by the Act for residents of the state, subject to any exemptions provided in the legislation.

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